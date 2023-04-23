CLARSKVILLE – Kenny Brown and Adam Rayborn are vying for the Democratic nomination for Clarksville’s District 2 Town Council seat in next month’s primary election.
John Gilkey currently holds the seat, but will not be running for re-election.
Republicans do not have a candidate running for the seat, however the Clark County Republican Party is able to choose a candidate following the primary.
Rayborn, 38, and Brown, 66, are both lifelong Clarksville residents.
Rayborn said his dad is a retired Clarksville Police officer.
“I’ve lived in Clarksville my entire life and I think that it’s time that I just try to give back to the community and do something positive, both for the people who live here now and future generations,” Rayborn said. “I’ve got two kids and I want to make it a better place for them.”
Brown’s father, Don Tetley, served on the Clarksville Town Council. Brown is currently on the Clarksville Board of Zoning Appeals.
”Clarksville is pretty good, the housing itself is pretty good, the taxes aren’t outrageous, both have a great police department and fire department,” Brown said. “So I hope to keep adding and helping out those types of departments. We got some things that could be world class, (like) the new walkways down at the (riverfront) park. There’s a lot to serve and to with, and I’d like to be a part of that.”
Both Brown and Rayborn said they’d like to see more businesses along Eastern Boulevard, which is within District 2.
”I would much rather focus on bringing businesses back into the town, specifically on Eastern Boulevard and Lewis and Clark, not just on Veterans Parkway,” Rayborn said. “I would like to see a lot of businesses and more things for families to do. Those would be my biggest priorities. One positive Town Council has done is they’ve approved the ability to build smaller homes on town lots (in South Clarksville.)”
Brown said he’d like for something that attracts people into the Eastern Boulevard corridor to be built.
”There’s a lot of businesses that could be put over there, especially when it’s (baseball) season,” Brown said. “The Strike and Spare entertainment complex is right behind my house. They get a lot of business. There’s definitely a need in that for some of the things we have in the area.”
Both candidates said they recognize residents concerns about new housing developments being constructed in the town.
Brown and Rayborn said they’d like to see the property that used to house America’s Best Inn used for something that isn’t apartment housing.
”I personally do not want apartments (at the location) not because I’m opposed to apartments in general, I just think we can do something better with that property,” Rayborn said. “I would really like to see movies, stuff to do. I’d like us to find somewhere that would be a good spot to put some electric vehicle charging stations. If we put e-chargers there that might entice businesses to come into Eastern Boulevard. They’ll see increased traffic.”
Brown said he’d like to see a business or park on that plot of land.
”I am definitely against the apartments there and I have made that known,” he said. “I’d like to see something like a Cracker Barrel, a Waffle House, something to draw people off the expressway. If they can’t do that, leave it as a greenspace and make it a little park.”
Primary Election Day is May 2. Polls will be open in Indiana from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Early voting is underway.
