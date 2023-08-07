CORYDON – The Tyson Foods plant in Corydon will close on or about March 1, 2024, the company announced Monday morning.
A quarter three fiscal year earnings report shows Tyson Foods’ sales were down 3% from the prior year with an operating loss of $350 million, down 134% from 2022.
The Corydon facility is one of four Tyson chicken plants that will close in an effort to reduce costs and improve capacity utilization.
“The difficult decision to close four chicken facilities in North Little Rock, Arkansas, Corydon, Indiana, Dexter, Missouri and Noel, Missouri demonstrate our commitment to bold action and operational excellence as we drive performance, including lower costs and improving capacity utilization, and build on our strategy of making Tyson Foods stronger in the long-term,” said Donnie King, president and CEO of Tyson Foods.
According to a Tyson spokesperson, all impacted employees will be encouraged to apply for open positions within the company. Tyson will assist in offering relocation benefits “where applicable,” according to the spokesperson.
The company is coordinating with state and local officials including the Indiana Department of Workforce Development to connect Tyson employees with resources and assistance, the spokesperson said.
