LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials at University of Louisville Health and University Hospital say they’re already prepared for the potential spread of coronavirus cases to the Louisville area.
As of the close of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 99 U.S. cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus in 13 states, with 10 deaths. By Thursday, that number had surpassed 100, with at least 84 countries affected at this point. Tennessee, Texas and New Jersey are the newest states reporting their first cases.
Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer at University Hospital, said the facility has already been training and preparing for such an outbreak, even before this coronavirus was known.
“University Hospital and University of Louisville Health is as prepared as any healthcare system can be in the United States for treating any influx of patients like this,” Smith said. “We have a lot of protocols around disaster management and mass casualty, because of the role University Hospital plays within the public health of this community.”
He said the healthcare system and others within the community have isolation areas available to deal with unknown infectious agents and hospital staff have trained for such scenarios.
“I think the bottom line is we’ve got world-class experts at the Department of Infectious Disease at the University of Louisville Hospital, we’ve got outstanding staff at the hospital and throughout U of L Health,” he said, adding that through partnership with the department of public health, “We are doing everything we absolutely can in this community to treat anyone who may come in, also making sure we have the capabilities to treat a large number of patients if and when that were to occur here within the city of Louisville.”
Smith said hospital staff follow CDC guidelines for referring patients for testing; screening anyone with respiratory symptoms “as quickly and expeditiously as we can.” If people have also been within the past two weeks to one of the countries experiencing larger outbreaks, they are referred for testing.
As of Thursday afternoon, the health department had referred four patients for testing, all of whom were negative for the coronavirus. Smith said as long as a patient is not exhibiting the need to be hospitalized, they would be sent home while the results were pending, and asked to self-isolate.
“The majority of patients are treated at home [and] go into isolation protocol,” he said. “We would treat them as if they had it until we could prove that they didn’t.”
Staff are also prepared with personal protective gear — glass shields, face masks and gloves the main items — to limit the spread of disease, if a patient has it.
Smith also said the best ways to limit transmission of this are the same as seasonal influenza -— “washing our hands, using hand sanitizer, limiting that kind of contact in and around your face.”
