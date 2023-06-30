CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to close the U.S. 31 bridge over Blue Lick Creek in Clark County on or after Monday, July 10, for a superstructure replacement project.
The bridge is located just under three miles south of Ind. 160 near Memphis, and is expected to remain closed for up to 90 days. Drivers should use the official detour, which follows Ind. 60, Interstate 65 and Ind. 160.
The contract was awarded to Milestone in April for $1.2 million. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and avoid distractions when traveling in and near construction zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
