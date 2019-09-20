SOUTHERN INDIANA — U.S. lawmakers are pushing for legislation that would increase affordable housing in Indiana by incentivizing municipalities to lessen barriers to new and renovated residential construction.
On Tuesday, 9th District U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth and U.S. Rep. Denny Heck of Washington, introduced H.R. 4351 or the Yes in My Backyard Act, the House's companion bill to Senate legislation introduced in June by U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana.
The purpose of both bills, which would amend a portion of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, is to encourage local governments to change practices which have come to impede the supply of affordable housing, such as zoning codes and land use restrictions.
"The country is dealing with an affordable housing crisis and it's about time our policy makers do our part to make housing more affordable for everyone," Young said.
Municipalities which seek grants from the federal Community Development Block Grant program would be required to show that they are taking measures to remove these barriers. These could be things such as changing zoning codes that may prevent multi-family units in a particular area, or permit requirements which can mean months for a project to get off the ground.
For fiscal year 2019, the CDBG program was budgeted for $3.3 billion to U.S. municipalities, with another $65 million for Native American tribes.
Hollingsworth said although the local regulations may be well-intentioned, some effectively hold up the development of housing and push up the price points.
"Affordable housing challenges are real, they're acute," he said. "This bill tries to ensure that communities are taking active measures to increase the supply."
According to data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition 2019 report, renters made up 31 percent of the state's residents between 2013 and 2017, with 789,676 renter households. This group earned an average hourly wage of $14.03 — nearly double the state's minimum wage of $7.25, but still short of the annual income to have affordable housing.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines affordable housing as dwellings which cost at or less than 30 percent of the family's income.
The report says that statewide, the fair market price to rent a two-bedroom apartment is $834 per month, and a person needs to make $16.03 per hour for that to be considered affordable housing.
The data shows that it can be even harder to find affordable housing in Southern Indiana. In Clark and Floyd counties, as well as Louisville, a person would need to make $16.40 per hour to not pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing. The fair market price for a two bedroom apartment here is $853.
When people don't have options for housing at or less than 30 percent of their income, they have to cut costs in other areas. They move to other communities, and may become homeless.
"We have senior citizens who are choosing between their mortgage payments or rent and their prescription medications," Hollingsworth said. "We've got young kids that are sleeping on couches, [who] aren't able to get the best education possible because they're tired all the time."
Among the potential land use policy changes outlined in the bills are changing zoning codes to allow offices to be developed into apartments, single family homes to be divided into duplexes, allowing duplexes, triplexes or fourplexes in areas zoned for single family homes and reducing the minimum lot size for development.
Municipalities wouldn't have to comply with every one of the standards reflected in the bill to receive the federal funding, but they would have to give explanations for those that weren't met, a representative of Young's office said in an email to provide better transparency.
Although he points to the local zoning practices as the biggest, Young said multiple factors have been drivers in the current housing crisis.
With the strong economy, labor and housing input costs have increased. And with the urban renewal projects in many cities and towns, others who can no longer afford to live in their neighborhoods are being pushed out.
"As more people move into urban centers, land values increase within and in surrounding areas, making it more difficult for people with modest means to live near where they work," Young said. "We're trying to make sure that citizens of all income levels and backgrounds and identities can live and work and flourish in their city or town without having to deal with these discriminatory paper walls of regulations."
On the days they were introduced, Hollingsworth bill was referred to the House Committee on Financial Services, and Young's bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.
