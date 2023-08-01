Baptist Health Floyd has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its 2023-2024 list as a High Performing hospital for heart attack and stroke. This is the highest distinction a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.
The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.
“We are very proud and honored to be recognized again by the U.S. News & World Report. It reflects on our mission, vision and commitment to provide quality care for our patients and the communities we serve. We are proud of the commitment, dedication and hard work our entire team performs around the clock to ensure quality patient care,” said Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer.
U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.
“For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Fewer than half of evaluated hospitals earned any High Performing rating. Hospitals that are High Performing have excelled in providing high quality care in specific procedures and/or conditions.”
