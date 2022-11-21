Autumn Woods Health Campus, 2911 Green Valley Rd., New Albany, has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for long-term care for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report.
The annual Best Nursing Homes ratings, now in its 13th year, assist prospective residents and their families in making informed decisions in consultation with their medical professionals about where to receive short-term or long-term nursing home care. Only 16% of U.S skilled-nursing facilities earned the “Best Nursing Home” designation this year.
“We are honored to receive this distinction from U.S. News and World Report. Our staff is dedicated to delivering best-in-class care every day to our residents,” Executive Director Larry Reed said.
For 2022-2023, U. S. News rated more than 15,000 nursing homes on care, safety, infection rates, staffing and health inspections. For the first time, the Best Nursing Homes ratings feature a new measure on weekend staffing and another new measure on infection rates that led to hospitalizations.
“Choosing the right nursing home based on care needs and comfort is a critical decision for prospective residents and their families,” said Zach Adams, health data engineer at U.S. News. “The Best Nursing Homes ratings highlight nursing homes that excel in short-term rehabilitation and long-term care needs.”
The Best Nursing Homes methodology factors data such as resident care, safety, and outcomes. To calculate the Best Nursing Homes ratings, U.S. News evaluated each nursing home’s performance using a variety of data obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
Both short- and long-term ratings include data on consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs, and success in preventing ER and hospital visits. The long-term care rating also includes measures of whether a home changed ownership and how well it was staffed on weekends. The short-term rehabilitation rating also includes measures of a home’s success in preventing falls, preventing serious infections, and making sure residents are able to return home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.