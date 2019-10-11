NEW ALBANY — As the municipal election approaches, a U.S. Senator has given his endorsement to New Albany's Republican mayoral candidate.
U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, visited Pints & Union Friday to weigh in on the New Albany mayoral race and voice his support of Mark Seabrook, who is facing Democratic incumbent Mayor Jeff Gahan and independent candidate Dan Coffey in November's election. Gahan has been New Albany's mayor for two terms, and Coffey is ending his fifth term as a city council member for New Albany's District 1.
The U.S. Senator said he has known Seabrook for years, and he explained his decision to endorse the Republican mayoral candidate.
"Unlike a lot of requests I receive to endorse different candidates, I've developed a personal connection with Mark, and I've found him to be a sincere, hardworking and really conscientious public servant who has encouraged me in the past, and I want to give back, and I want to make sure all our communities are represented by the most competent people that they can," Young said. "I enjoy working with people of all parties, but when it comes time for Election Day, I end up supporting the Republican nominees, and in this case, we just have an outstanding one."
Young said he is happy "to enthusiastically endorse" Seabrook, saying he wants to see him as the "next Republican mayor."
"This is a good time for change," he said. "We know that at a national level, we know that at a state level and we know that at the local level. This is a good time for a new plan, and Mark Seabrook has a plan. He wants more transparency, he wants to serve our neighborhoods, he wants to serve our community and continue his years of service."
He also cited Seabrook's past experience as a former three-term city council member and three-term county commissioner.
"He really knows all the community very well and all the challenges and opportunities that confront it," Young said. "He's identified transparency as a really important issue."
Seabrook expressed gratitude for Young's endorsement.
"I can't thank him enough for coming to do this for me — it means a lot to me," he said. "I appreciate him taking time out of his schedule to come down here."
Gahan declined to respond regarding the endorsement. However, Young's appearance was strongly denounced by Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey in a press release. He referred to Young as an "out-of-touch Washington politician parachuting in only to tow the Republican Party line."
“His campaign is struggling for traction, Republican Mark Seabrook continues to call in favors and even outright lie to voters in a desperate attempt to gain support for his campaign," he said in the press release. "Having unleashed a barrage of negative and false attacks on his opponent instead of offering a positive message of his own, Seabrook implies the sudden appearance of fellow party member and U.S. Senator Todd Young as an important development. It is nothing more than a vain political stunt using an out-of-touch Washington politician who didn’t even win the City of New Albany when he was last up for election in 2016."
Dickey also expressed his support for Gahan.
“New Albany residents are smart enough to understand what is at stake in this election," he said. "They want to keep New Albany heading in the right direction with strong fiscal management; investments in our streets, parks, and public spaces; and improvements to our public safety. The only candidate in the race for New Albany Mayor with those credentials is Jeff Gahan."
The Municipal Election takes place Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.