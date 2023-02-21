NEW ALBANY — U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, touted a federal push to boost the domestic production of semiconductors while touring a Southern Indiana manufacturer.
Young discussed the implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act and its benefits to Indiana during a Tuesday visit to Samtec’s headquarters in New Albany. He was one of the legislators behind the act, which supports research and production of semiconductors in the United States.
Young was the co-sponsor of the bipartisan legislation, along with Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in August 2022.
The visit was part of Young’s statewide Jobs, Innovation & Security Tour.
Samtec, a manufacturer of electronic interconnect solutions, does not produce computer chips, but it manufactures devices that connect with computer chips.
Young described the New Albany-based company as a “global leader in supporting those who make computer chips around the world.”
“It will play an increasingly larger role as the United States, through the CHIPS and Science Act, looks to reshore many of our capabilities,” he said.
He said Samtec is producing hardware needed to make sure the United States has access to “resilient systems” for military and civilian purposes.
“So you have the workforce,” he said. “You already have the existing businesses. We have great relationships with colleges and universities around here, and we think collectively, that’s the right recipe to bring more jobs back here and more opportunities to Hoosiers and Kentuckians.”
Young also visited WestGate@Crane Technology Park in Daviess County, Indiana, which will begin microchip development and production. He said universities, private businesses, leaders and other stakeholders are “trying to figure out how the State of Indiana can take maximum advantage of the CHIPS and Science Act.”
He notes that SkyWater Technology in West Lafayette is also a new manufacturer of microchips in Indiana.
The senator mentioned plans for a “Microelectric Commons” with support from the act to allow for regional collaboration. The project involves the U.S. Department of Defense in building a network of facilities throughout the country to support microchip development.
“We are in the process as a state of pitching [to work] with Michigan and Illinois for a Microelectronic Commons,” he said. “This will allow our region to lead the country in certain areas of computer chip manufacturing and development and [ensure] that these computer chips can function in the most challenging environments.”
Mark Bobo, executive vice president of global compliance, sustainability and affairs at Samtec, said many of the technologies are already in Indiana, but the Microelectronic Commons will bring together universities and companies “so that we can collaborate and actually build something better.”
“Samtec has been hugely successful here in Indiana because of the workforce, because of the people,” he said. “But we need more of that talent. And this has actually created an incubator — an incubator where these ideas can grow.”
Young said he believes the implementation of the law and partnering with companies such as Samtec will keep talent in the region and attract talent from other areas of the country.
“We have been manufacturing things in this area of the country for generations,” Young said. “Now we’re going to manufacture more complicated things, and when you manufacture more complicated things, you get paid more money, and it makes for a great opportunity for young people in particular who are looking for fresh opportunities.”
