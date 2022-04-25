NEW ALBANY — The Indiana Democrats hosted a stop on its Statewide Cannabis Tour in New Albany, presenting U.S. senate candidate Tom McDermott on April 22.
McDermott, who is now mayor of Hammond, called for statewide and federal decriminalization of cannabis, both medically and recreationally.
The candidate and two other speakers presented several reasons he believes in the legalization of marijuana.
McDermott said that by Indiana not legalizing marijuana the state is allowing jobs and tax money to leak over to states where marijuana is legalized.
“Let’s decriminalize marijuana federally and decriminalize marijuana in the state of Indiana and earmark that money for our schools, or for our veterans or for our health care issues. That’s what we should be doing,” he said.
He noted that last year the state of Illinois made more profits off the sale of cannabis than alcohol.
Jason Straw, chairman of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), spoke about benefits legalizing marijuana would have on agriculture in the state.
“Indiana is an agricultural state. Cannabis is a labor-intensive farm commodity. What this would do for Indiana is allow for a lot more farm jobs, a lot more manual labor jobs, a lot more profit,” Straw said.
McDermott also mentioned that there would be safety benefits for individuals already seeking to buy marijuana.
“One thing I know will happen is we’ll take the profits out of selling marijuana on the black market, which means drug dealers are going to lose a lot of money,” McDermott said.
By preventing the selling of marijuana illegally, McDermott said that it will keep people out of “awkward positions” when trying to buy the drug.
“One of the things about marijuana is obtaining it is very dangerous, possessing it is very dangerous, using it — not so dangerous,” he said.
With the legalization of marijuana and the opening of dispensaries in the state, McDermott said that residents will have safer methods of obtaining it.
Products sold in a dispensary are also regulated by the state making it a safer product to consume, McDermott said.
McDermott is advocating for marijuana to follow similar guidelines as alcohol for users. He said they do not advocate for driving under the influence of marijuana, using it before or during work or allowing people younger than 21 to have access to it.
He also acknowledged that he understands that smoking marijuana is not healthy.
“We understand that smoking anything is unhealthy, and I think marijuana cigarettes should have warning labels just like regular cigarettes do,” he said.
Shelly Straw is a nurse and teaches the endocannabinoid system, a biological system of receptors spread out throughout the body.
Straw said that as a critical care nurse she has seen several people die from drug overdoses and alcohol, but has never had someone die from cannabis use.
Jason Straw said that he is a disabled war veteran and marijuana use allowed him to stop using 13 prescribed pharmaceuticals and reverse stage 2 chronic kidney disease.
“I used to have up to 20 migraines a month, the best that the VA [Veterans Affairs] could do for me was get me down to about 12 a month. When I switched to hemp CBD and medical marijuana, it dropped to one in the last year,” he said.
Though he lived in Indiana, he said he had to move to Michigan where marijuana is legalized, to be able to use the drug medicinally.
Jason Straw said that he has seen his fellow veterans suffering and have to learn on their own that medical marijuana helps them. He said that this has allowed some of them to stop using opioids.
McDermott said that he thinks that some Indiana politicians are not allowing the measure to move forward to curry favor with their party.
Republican U.S. Senator Todd Young is running for re-election and will face McDermott on the election ballot in November. When the News and Tribune contacted Todd Young about his stance on legalizing marijuana, Indiana Communications Director Jay Kenworthy referred the paper to a 2014 interview Young had with WLKY.
In the interview, which was focused on federal versus state marijuana laws, Young said the state prerogative needs to be respected, in regard to medical use.
“I suspect, though, that this is an area that will continue to evolve in the law, and we’ll have to adapt accordingly,” he said in the interview.
