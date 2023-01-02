Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed attempting to cross Interstate 65 on Thursday as Larry W. Caudill, 62, of Austin.
Investigators do not believe Caudill was a stranded motorist and are unsure as to why he was attempting to cross the interstate on foot.
Authorities made contact with family members on Friday.
CLARK COUNTY — Troopers from the Indiana State Police post in Sellersburg are investigating a tragic fatal crash involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian on Interstate 65 in Clark County.
Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, emergency units responded to the area of the 2.5 mile marker of I-65 southbound in Clark County. The preliminary investigation by ISP Troopers and crash scene investigators found that a man was attempting to run west across the I-65 southbound lanes when the driver of a southbound semi-truck struck him with the vehicle. The driver of the truck immediately stopped and contacted authorities. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
As of Friday morning, no positive identification of the deceased has been made, and next-of-kin has not been notified.
Investigators do not believe alcohol or drug use is a factor regarding the semi-truck driver.
This crash is still under investigation, and more information will be released when it becomes available.
