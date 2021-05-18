NEW ALBANY — A downtown New Albany event will feature a variety of local women-owned businesses.
The Underground Market will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the courtyard of Underground Station at 37 Bank Street.
The event will feature 10 vendors, including organizers Kozy Kandles and Hazel Jane Boutique.
The market will feature items such as cookies, flowers, jewelry, clothing and candles.
Vendors will include True North Boutique, Bae’s Bakery, Lovely Daffodils, Ivory Moon, Efflorescent Flowers, House of B’s, Soaps by Kinley Sue and Serenity by Design.
Emily Gray, owner of Kozy Kandles at Underground Station, said the market will be small, but she is hoping for a good turnout that will bring people down to the small business center.
“We have so many people come down to the Underground Station, and they’re like, ‘oh my gosh, we never knew you all were down here,’” she said.
“I feel like because we are kind of tucked down here, we’re not with all the other shops on the main streets, so we want to just bring more awareness to the downtown shops down here,” she said.
Gray wants to put local women entrepreneurs in the spotlight, she said.
“You just see more and more women pursuing entrepreneurship, so I think that’s awesome to just celebrate them,” she said.
For now, Underground Market is a one-time event, but Gray said it could become a regular event if it is successful.
Gray said she is excited for people to gather, especially with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
“It will be outside, so it will be a bit safer — it’s not like everyone’s clustered indoors, but it’s just nice to be able to have gatherings again,” she said.
She is excited for an opportunity to help local businesses.
“When you shop local, you are supporting a dream, and you are supporting someone’s livelihood,” Gray said.
The market will coincide with the New Albany Farmers Market, and Gray is encouraging people to “make a day out of it.”
“Head up to the farmers market, support your local farmers, support other businesses down here, and then grab lunch from a local restaurant,” she said. “I’m trying to highlight the importance of shopping small and supporting your community.”
