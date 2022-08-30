Tours of the Underground Railroad Town Clock Church will be Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, each hour, on the hour, beginning at 10 a.m. with the last tour at 3 p.m.
The historic church’s antebellum congregation was involved in the Underground Railroad before, during and after the Civil War. Tour guides will provide history of the Underground Railroad movement in the metro area.
The Underground Railroad tour is free and open to the public but is also part of the Historic Homes tour sponsored by Develop New Albany. Tickets to the entire Historic Homes tour are available from Develop New Albany and can be purchased at the regular Farmer’s Market sites. The church is now the home of the 2nd Baptist congregation at 300 East Main Street in New Albany.
Attendees are asked to maintain a safe social distance or wear masks inside and be vaccinated against COVID and boosted if eligible.
The community is welcome to attend this free event. Parking is available on the street near 3rd and Main. Main Street construction will be an issue for attendees to navigate.
The tour is sponsored by the Friends of the Town Clock Church; a nonprofit organization dedicated to the ongoing maintenance, beautification, fundraising, and long-term planning for the historical building.
Donations are appreciated. To contribute to the ongoing restoration of the church and gardens, go to the website or contact Jerry Finn, Treasurer of the Friends of the Town Clock Church, 502-645-2332, jerry@townclockchurch.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.