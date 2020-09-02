SOUTHERN INDIANA — The unemployment rate for the Louisville Metro Statistical Area declined slightly in the latest labor report, but the percentage only tells part of the story.
The area — which includes Floyd County and Clark County — recorded a 6.4% jobless mark in July, down from 6.5% in June. That percentage is the smallest year-to-year increase in the unemployment rate for metro areas with at least one million residents.
“Unfortunately, there is a story behind these numbers, and it is a declining labor force,” said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast.
While the number of unemployed in the area is only up by about 5,000 since the start of the pandemic, Louisville Metro’s labor force is down by about 47,000.
“Putting all these numbers together suggests that the decline in the unemployment rate is driven by a shrinking labor force,” Dufrene said. “In fact, we are now observing labor force declines for Louisville that exceed the Great Recession.”
The numbers in the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report are preliminary and are for the entire metro area, not just Southern Indiana. A report released last week showed that Floyd County and Clark County were doing relatively well in terms of labor force and employment.
In the metro report, the Louisville area had a 4.4% jobless rate in July 2019, and a 16.5% rate in April.
“In three short months, the region has been able to see a reduction in the unemployment rate of about 10 points,” Dufrene said.
Though Louisville Metro gained 11,000 jobs from June to July, it was still down about 46,000 positions from July 2019.
The area had about 627,000 jobs in July, which Dufrene said is comparable to the level that existed in August 2014.
“Education and health services drove the 11,000 increase, adding about 5,000 jobs since June,” Dufrene said. “Leisure and hospitality showed additional recovering with another 4,000 jobs added.”
He’s hopeful that the labor force will recover.
“As jobs return and safety concerns moderate, we will see a resumption of labor force growth,” Dufrene said. “As for now, the trend has been downward and has surpassed what we observed in the Great Recession.”
