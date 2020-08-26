SOUTHERN INDIANA — July proved to be a rebound month in many ways on the local labor front.
Clark County and Floyd County both saw their labor forces return to totals that were close to March numbers. Both counties also recorded unemployment claims that were about half as much as during the April peak.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Clark County’s jobless rate in July fell to 8.3% last month, down from 11.8% in June.
Floyd County’s unemployment rate decreased from 10.7% in June to 7.5% in July.
Floyd County had 3,047 people labeled as unemployed last month, and Clark County had 5,051.
Both counties still are above their July 2019 benchmarks.
Clark County’s July 2019 jobless rate was 3.6%, and Floyd County’s was 3.3%.
“Labor force levels are about equal to pre-shutdown levels,” said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast.
“While the number of unemployed is still elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels, the region has made considerable progress.”
Kentucky’s low jobless rate in June and July was attributed to a decrease in the labor force instead of a major drop in workers who were unemployed. That’s not been the case for the drop in the Southern Indiana unemployment rate.
“The recovery in the region’s labor force is definitely a V shape,” Dufrene said. “Improvements to the region’s unemployment rate is from people going back to work, and not a shrinking labor force. It is exactly what we want to see in a recovery.”
For the week ending Aug. 15, Floyd County had 125 new unemployment claims, and Clark County had 226, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
For the week ending Aug. 8, Clark County had 2,159 continued unemployment claims, and Floyd County had 1,247.
According to a study by MoneyGeek, Indiana ranks sixth among states for percentage of recovered jobs compared to February labor totals.
In the study, a panel of economic experts weighed in on how federal stimulus efforts have affected job recovery. Jason Furman, a professor of the Practice of Economic Policy at Harvard Kennedy School, said the federal help has aided businesses through consumer spending.
“The evidence shows that people are spending their unemployment insurance checks and stimulus checks. This has meant that even though there is a very deep recession, consumer spending has nearly recovered,” he said.
“It has limited but not eliminated the ripple effects from the sectors that were directly affected (e.g., restaurants and travel) to other sectors.”
Elsewhere in Southern Indiana, Harrison County recorded a 6.6% jobless rate and Crawford County had a 7.7% mark in July. The state average was 7.9%.
