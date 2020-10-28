SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Louisville Metropolitan Statistical Area — which includes Floyd County and Clark County — saw a sizable drop in its unemployment rate in September.
The bad news is the area also experienced a decline in job growth according to a report issued Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The area’s jobless mark declined from 7% in August to 5.2% in September. In September 2019, the unemployment rate for the area was 3.4%.
But job growth slowed last month and the labor force also saw declines.
“The metro area added 1,000 jobs over the month, and this is considerably slower than what we were observing a few months ago,” said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast.
“For example, the region gained around 40,000 jobs from May to June.”
The number of unemployed in the region dropped from 46,000 to 34,000 in September, but that decline was accompanied by a decrease of 23,000 in the area labor force.
“So while a decline in the unemployment rate is something we should celebrate, some of this decline was brought about by a decline in the region’s labor force,” Dufrene said.
“Households continue to experience childcare issues due to virtual learning. So some workers are opting to remain home. Some discouraged workers are also likely dropping out of the labor force due to some establishments not reopening.”
But Dufrene added that job postings are running much higher in the area compared to pre-pandemic levels, and that there is hiring taking place in the region.
“Occupations in greatest demand consist of registered nurses, truck drivers, sales representatives and retail sales persons,” he said.
According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, there were 248 Clark County workers who filed initial claims for unemployment for the week ending Oct. 17. For the week ending Oct. 10, there were 1,074 residents of the county on continued unemployment.
For Floyd County, there were 581 residents on continued unemployment for the week ending Oct. 10. There were 212 Floyd County residents who filed their initial unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 17.
