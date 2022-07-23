SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana’s unemployment rate remains low, despite ticking up slightly in June.
According to new data from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the state’s unemployment rate was 2.4% in June, up from 2.2% in May.
Indiana University Southeast Sanders Chair in Business and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Uric Dufrene, said Indiana is one of two states to seen an increase. He added that June’s rate is still one of the lowest in state history.
Indiana did lose about 8,000 jobs from May to June and the government sector saw a decline of about 13,000 jobs.
“On another positive note, Indiana saw a big increase in the labor force, growing by almost 14,000,” Dufrene said. “Not all those returning to the labor force was able to find work. Unemployment in the state increased by 5,000. Growth in the labor force is a strong positive, however.”
He said Indiana also saw a ‘sizable’ jump in the labor force and has a tight labor market.
“We can expect payroll growth to slow,” he said. “ We will see job openings go lower and will likely see some small increases in the unemployment rates of each state. Given the overall strength in the labor market, I don’t think we can expect a recession to be declared this year.”
Dufrene said if there is a recession next year, it will likely be very mild.
At the state level as of July 18 there were more than 156,000 open job postings in Indiana. Last month and around 14,700 people received unemployment benefits.
“For the third time in four months, Hoosiers have set a new record for private-sector employment in Indiana,” said Department of Workforce Development Interim Commissioner Josh Richardson. “And, as a sign of Indiana’s strong economic growth, employers still have near record numbers of job openings.”
In Indiana job increases were reported in the manufacturing, financial activities and leisure and hospitality sectors.
Job numbers show there are more than 100,000 Hoosiers who are unemployed and what a job or are out of the labor force.
