CLARK COUNTY — According to Indiana State Police an unidentified man died in a wreck on Interstate 65 in Clark County early Monday morning.
Indiana State Police said the crash happened near the 18-mile-marker.
Police said the man who died first rear-ended another motorist, 31-year-old Teeuntra Moore. Moore was driving well below the speed limit, with his hazard lights on when he was rear-ended due to a flat tire.
The unidentified male's 2002 Honda Civic struck Moore's vehicle from behind. Moore's vehicle left the west side of the road and came to a rest and the Honda entered the median, and came to rest partially in the left lane of I-65 south.
The driver of the Honda got out and was standing next to it when he and the vehicle were then struck by a 2020 Cadillac Escalade. The Escalade was driven by Greenwood resident Martin Rodriguez.
The Clark County Coroner's Office pronounced the driver of the Honda dead at the scene. The driver sustained fatal injuries after being hit.
ISP said both Moore and Rodriguez had multiple passengers in their vehicles and some sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Police don't suspect drugs or alcohol are factors in the wreck, though toxicology results are pending.
Police said they aren't sure of the identity of the driver of the Honda, however information in the vehicle indicated he is Hispanic and may be 26 and has connections to Indianapolis.
Anyone with information on his possible identity is urged to call Trooper Tate Rohlfing at the Indiana State Police-Sellersburg Post, at 812-246-5424.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.