SOUTHERN INDIANA — Leaders of major universities said Thursday they were still reviewing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down affirmative action in college admissions while vowing to prioritize inclusion and diversity on their campuses.
The ruling means higher education institutions can’t use race as a factor in admissions, reversing previous decisions by the Supreme Court. The court’s six conservative justices voted to overturn admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina in the decision.
A statement credited to multiple Indiana University officials on Thursday said “we will work to understand this ruling and what may be required to ensure that IU follows the law, while also continuing to pursue the principles and values that have shaped the learning environment we seek across IU.”
“While we review today’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, Indiana University reaffirms our commitment to fostering a learning environment that is enriched by students, faculty, and staff with a broad range of backgrounds and by robust discourse that draws on various perspectives and beliefs,” university officials including President Pamela Whitten and James Wimbush, vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, said in the statement.
A 2021 College Equity Report commission by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education found that while college completion rates for all races have improved over time, there are still sizable gaps.
The on-time completion rate at four-year institutions for Black Hoosiers was 29% for the class of 2020. That was an 11% increase over the class of 2015, but still 21% below the statewide average, according to the study.
The report also found that Indiana high school graduates of color were less likely to go to college. College-going rates for Black (50%) and Hispanic/Latino (49%) high school students were below the state average of 59%. Asian high school graduates had a 73% college-going rate, and white graduates had a 61% mark.
University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto released a statement saying the university was still reviewing the decision.
While the consideration of race for admissions has been restricted by the court, it appears institutions can still consider “an applicant’s discussion of how race has affected their life,” Capilouto said.
He added “we will remain focused on our priority as an institution — to be a community of care, compassion and belonging for everyone, regardless of who they are and regardless of how someone defines their humanity and identity.”
The University of Louisville issued a statement following the decision.
“As the most diverse non-HBCU among Kentucky’s public colleges and universities, UofL will continue to be committed to diversity among our students, faculty and staff,” UofL stated on its social media platforms.
“Celebrating our differences and learning from one another only makes our university and our society stronger. Through legally permissible means, we will continue to foster and sustain an environment of inclusiveness that empowers all to achieve their highest potential.”
