NEW ALBANY — The flow of traffic on State Street — specifically near the Interstate 265 interchanges — will be the subject of a two-year study conducted by the University of Louisville’s J.B. Speed School of Engineering.
The New Albany Redevelopment Commission unanimously OK'd the agreement Tuesday, agreeing to spend about $95,000 for the work.
The proposal was first discussed in May. Congestion on State Street, especially northbound, was the primary area of concern for officials who touted the study.
Irving Joshua, president of the commission, asked last month for city officials to clarify whether the pending partial closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge in 2021 would impact the study.
City Engineer Larry Summers said Tuesday he met with the Louisville professor who will oversee the study.
“He said the route we’re going to take is to analyze the traffic with multiple volumes including the current volume on State Street and then with additional volumes so we can look at a different range of possibilities that are going to occur on State Street,” Summers told commissioners, as he added the bridge work will be factored into the study.
“We’re going to analyze it several different ways to make sure that’s taken into account.”
New Albany City Councilman Jason Applegate, who is also a member of the commission, requested that if UofL students see other areas of concern in terms of roads feeding into State Street, they approach the body about potentially expanding the study.
Applegate added his support to the study.
“I think this is a great starting point,” he said.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the commission approved the purchase of a home and property at 1730 Division St. for $66,750.
New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said the home, a former rental property, will be razed “in hopes to expand and improve upon that block as part of Division Street Park.”
Last year, the commission purchased the adjoining property at 1732 Division St.
“We got a chance to remove some blight and improve upon a neighborhood that I know we’ve all talked about targeting and doing some work in,” Staten said.
Commission member Adam Dickey voiced his support for the redevelopment goal in the neighborhood.
“I personally am really excited that we have the opportunity to get this property,” he said.
