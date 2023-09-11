FLOYD COUNTY — Don Unruh is returning to New Albany High School to help with the athletics department, according to New Albany-Floyd County Superintendent Travis Madison.
Madison confirmed to the News and Tribune after Monday’s school board meeting that Unruh, a former NAHS athletic director, was hired on a “per diem basis” for consultant work at the high school, but he did not provide specifics on why he was hired.
B.J. McAlister has served as athletic director and in an assistant principal position since late June 2019, but Unruh is now listed instead in that position on the NAHS website, and McAlister’s name has been removed from the list of administrators.
Madison said McAlister is still employed as athletic director but did not clarify why he is no longer listed on the website.
District leaders with NAFCS have not explained the circumstances regarding the staffing situation, and the topic did not come up at Monday’s school board meeting.
Madison said Unruh will be working on a “week to week” basis with the school’s athletic department.
“So we’ve done nothing long-term — we’re just hoping he can help us go from there,” he said. “We’re so happy he’s coming on, and we’re so happy he’s gonna be willing to help us through just to make sure we have everybody supported.”
In response to a public records request, Madison told the News and Tribune last Tuesday that McAlister remained employed with the district but did not provide further details on the situation.
“Any disciplinary records that may exist are not required to be released and there have been no email communications between administration and board members regarding either Mr. McAlister’s employment status or any disciplinary actions against Mr. McAlister,” Madison said in his emailed response to the News and Tribune’s records request.
Unruh retired as the school’s athletic director in 2019 after serving 20 years in the position.
“He has a lot of experience,” Madison said. “He was well-respected through the time that he worked here, and he was excited to come back and help us just to make sure we can get through some of the things that we need to get through. I think he’ll do a great job.”
‘I didn’t personally know him, but I’ve talked to him, and he came highly recommended to kind of bring back and help us through these transitions we’re working through.”
NAFCS BUDGET
NAFCS presented a public hearing for the 2024 budget at Monday’s school board meeting.
The proposed $154.6 million budget includes more than $81 million in the education fund and more than $41 million in the operations fund.
NAFCS Chief Financial Officer Chris Street said he expects the 2024 tax rate to be around $1.05.
The budget is slated for adoption at the board’s Oct. 16 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.