SOUTHERN INDIANA – A sunny, warm Christmas may have some dreaming of spring. However, as the New Year nears, incoming colder weather may usher in more chances for snow.
The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center has the Southern Indiana area down for a 40% chance of increased levels of precipitation, above what is normal for the months of January, February and March. The center’s temperature predictions fall right in what is normal for the area for those months, meaning that extra precipitation may come down as snow.
Dan McKemy, meteorologist with the NWS, said it is still early to get too specific with the details, but said this warm trend won’t stay long.
“The pattern we’re stuck in will keep it warm mild and nice. Probably, by the end of the week and into the weekend, we’ll get a cold front, where we will get more seasonable weather, back into the 30s and 40s. By about Monday, the cold front pushes through and we’ll go back to normal,” McKemy said. “We’ll get back into reality closer to the New Year.”
For the Southern Indiana area, average temperatures in January is 34.9 degrees, February is 38.8 degrees and March is 47.8 degrees. McKemy said the average snowfall for the area is a foot per season. However, he said any one big storm can push that limit, if the temperature is also right on point. He said the prediction for more precipitation can equal higher than average levels of snow this season.
“It’s always hard to predict snowfall forecasting this far out,” he said. “It’s certainly possible that we see more snow in January into February.”
The area with the higher than average precipitation levels include all of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois and Michigan. Most of the area is at the 40% mark, including all of Indiana and most of Kentucky. Parts of the listed states are expected to see a 33% increase. The average snowfall for the Louisville area is 3.7 inches in January, 4.5 inches in February and 1.4 inches in March, according to the NWS.
Rosetta Cochran has seen a few Christmases in her time. This is her 86th to be exact. She said she can't remember a warmer holiday season.
"It's going to be different than usual. Yeah, I like snow," Cochran said. "When I was a little kid, we had deep snows every year. I mean, that was a few years back."
Tina Mosley is excited for the warmer temperatures, even if they are temporary.
"The children can ride their riding toys," Mosley said. "I like a white Christmas, but I also like that the children will be able to ride their new toys out."
Whatever the weather, Cochran said she is ready to celebrate.
"Whatever is the season. It's the season to be jolly, either way," she said.
