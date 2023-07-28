LOUISVILLE — It's a busy morning at Alley Cat Advocates, the organization that spays and neuters feral cats from all across the region, then sets them free.
Volunteers and workers are taking care of a large number of felines, doing everything from waking them up after surgery, to housing them safely while they recover from things like dental work and eye infections.
"My husband and I founded [the organization] in 1999," Alley Cats Advocates Executive Director Karen Little said. "I, at the time, was a faculty member at the University of Louisville, so I walked to work and I kept finding cats."
Little said she found a large number of cats along her ten-minute walking route to work. She made sure to find them homes, but even then, there were too many of them.
That's how Alley Cat Advocates was born. The organization is based out of Louisville but regularly services shelters in Clark and Floyd counties as well.
"We started traveling around the county, to animal welfare conferences, and we learned about trap-neuter-release, and we recognized it wasn't happening in this area," Little said. "It was something the city needed."
The service works by appointment only, and people who have trapped cats or need to borrow a humane trap can contact Alley Cat Advocates to start the process.
Once an appointment is made, people drop off the cats the night before the surgery. Once the surgery is complete, the cats are returned, and people then release them where they were trapped.
"A message is left from a citizen, we call that citizen back, we chat with them about their situation and make sure it's one we can help with," Little said, adding that people need to leave a message first and wait for a callback because the shelter averages 8,000 phone calls per year.
"We don't relocate, we don't adopt them out," she said. "We want to help that niche of trapping, neutering and returning."
Little said feral cats are happy with their living situations, which is why they live in those places in the first place. It's important to return the animals to their original surroundings.
Aside from population control, altering cats keeps them safe.
Male cats can get into fights and get hurt in traffic while they're on the prowl, making them susceptible to injury, Little said.
As for female cats, they can get pregnant before they're a year old and can have about two litters per year.
Those pregnancies can be hard on their bodies, Little said.
Alley Cat Advocates performed its first spay and neuter surgeries in 2000.
"We thought we were hot stuff, we did 12 cats that [October] and it was overwhelming," Little said. "We are currently doing 150 to 160 a week, every week of the year."
The organization has altered more than 60,000 cats since it opened.
The work wouldn't be possible without volunteers, and Little said the group is always looking for people who want to help.
"In short, we offer orientations once per month, alternating Sunday afternoon and Thursday evening," she said. "It's about an hour of what we do, why we do it and then we give a tour of our facility."
She said people can be hands-on with cats helping them prepare for surgery or wake up after surgery, or they can volunteer from home by cutting plastic for traps or working the phones.
Sandy Braley has been volunteering with the organization on and off since the early 2000s.
She has a background as a veterinary technician and started out helping in surgery, but will help wherever she's needed.
To Braley, the service is unmatched and special to the community. She said that "by trapping, altering, vaccinating and deworming, it helps increase the likelihood they'll live a healthy life."
"It's incredible it's available, and it's intensely important for the community because there is no place like it," Braley said.
Call 502-634-8777 to contact Alley Cat Advocates to volunteer or set up a spay or neuter.
