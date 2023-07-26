JEFFERSONVILLE — Like a teacher speaking to her students, Cindy Ehringer addresses each of the cats by name inside of the Animal Protection Association shelter in Jeffersonville.
There are often 40 or more cats residing there, felines of different colors, breeds and temperaments, yet Ehringer seems to know each of their tendencies.
“Are you looking for trouble?” Ehringer rhetorically asked a tortoise coat as she climbed onto a shelf while giving a mischievous look to one of her four-legged shelter sisters who was resting nearby.
To call APA Ehringer’s second home would be trite, but it would also be true. The volunteer organization’s shelter manager, Ehringer can be found at the building seven days a week, sometimes twice a day, almost every day of the year.
“Many of us feel she must keep a cot at the shelter to sleep on because she never goes home,” said Denise Koenig, APA’s communications manager. “She is an amazing woman. Small but mighty.”
The no-kill shelter began in 1999 as an all-volunteer rescue for cats and kittens. Faye Hinton was one of APA’s founders, and she had a major influence on Ehringer’s decision to volunteer at the shelter.
Ehringer was looking for a safe place for some stray kittens that were living in her neighborhood, so she contacted APA.
“Faye drew me to it because they were so compassionate with those kittens that I brought in that I thought I’ve got to see and know more about this place,” Ehringer said.
Not too long after that initial contact, Ehringer was working at Silver Creek Elementary when she saw a flyer posted in the building asking for volunteers at APA. Ehringer convinced her daughter to join her as a volunteer, and more than a decade later, that choice has made a big impact in her life, and the lives of the thousands of cats she’s helped care for at the shelter.
But Ehringer doesn’t focus much on the past, as she’s too consumed with helping the next stray cat find a home. She’s also not much on talking about herself, choosing instead to discuss others and the general needs of APA and other animal rescue organizations.
“We have a really good group of volunteers, a lot of them have been here a really long time, like me,” said the Jeffersonville native and Sellersburg resident. “We just don’t have enough of them.”
As the shelter manager, Ehringer is charged with lining up volunteers to work two shifts per day, 365 days a year. She often finds herself covering for others, as APA — like most shelters and rescue organizations — is constantly in need of more volunteers.
There are also tasks that Ehringer takes on beyond managing the shelter.
“If she’s not at the shelter, she is running cats to the vet. If she’s not doing that, she’s out trying to trap neighborhood cats to get them spayed or neutered,” Koenig said.
Ehringer is a member of APA’s adoption team, which includes reviewing applications for those wanting to adopt a cat or kitten from the shelter.
The organization has stricter guidelines than many organizations when it comes to adoptions, as APA strives to place cats in good homes — places where they can live the rest of their lives.
If that weren’t enough, Ehringer also is part of the APA intake team. She helps decide which cats can be accepted based on space and foster availability.
At the time of the interview, she was also fostering three kittens.
“Cindy truly wants to save every cat on this planet. Saying no is the hardest thing in the world for her,” Koenig said.
The one week of the year Ehringer goes on vacation, she leaves detailed notes for the volunteers about what wet food each cat prefers, Koenig added.
“Cindy embodies our mission to rescue and find homes for the forgotten cats and kittens in our area, the ones who are homeless, abandoned and mistreated,” she said.
While she compared volunteering at a shelter to doing the tasks a cat owner would do at home, only on a much larger scale,
Ehringer acknowledged it can be difficult. On the morning shift, volunteers may come in and find vomit on the floor, or other issues that have to be addressed such as giving cats medicine.
Some of the cats roam freely about the shelter, while others spend more time in their cages as they work on socializing skills so that they can hopefully be adopted by an owner.
Some of the felines are forever cats, meaning APA keeps them at the shelter because they aren’t considered to be adoptable.
Though a sign is posted at the entrance of the building stating that APA doesn’t accept drop-offs and that it is in fact a crime to leave an unattended cat on the shelter's doorstep, it’s still a common occurrence.
Ehringer said one of the hardest parts of volunteering at the shelter is that she sometimes has to say “no.”
That’s part of the reason why APA emphasizes education. Spaying and neutering cats, even if they have a home, can prevent the overpopulation of kittens who roam the streets. Many people don’t understand how quickly cats can multiply without spaying or neutering.
“They don’t see the total picture. They just see their little slice of it and they don’t realize there are thousands of people just like them, letting cats multiply, and that’s why we have the problems we do,” she said.
“We’ll never have enough shelters to take care of what’s out there right now.”
But Ehringer also sees the joy in the volunteer work. It’s rewarding when a stray cat is brought into APA and eventually adopted out to a good home.
Cats brought into APA are chipped so that if something goes wrong, the shelter can track them down. The shelter takes back any of its cats that are adopted out if something happens.
“We’re always there for them,” Ehringer said. “If they need help, we’ll do whatever we can to keep the cat in the home.”
Ehringer played on the first girls’ basketball and volleyball teams at Jeffersonville High School. She went on to referee for over two decades.
“The more they hollered, the more I liked it,” Ehringer said with a smile as she talked about her time as an official. “It prepared you for life, let me tell you.”
She now lives with her husband in Sellersburg. It initially took some adjusting, but she said he’s supportive of her volunteer work, and the fact that she has to go to the shelter daily.
For those wanting to help cats, Ehringer said adopting, spaying and neutering are crucial. And for APA, it’s volunteers and donations that are most needed.
“If you feel like you want to volunteer, please come help us,” she said. “We need a lot of people to be part of the solution. Please help us help them.”
For information on volunteering and adoptions, visit apa-pets.org. Also search for the Animal Protection Association on Facebook.
