SOUTHERN INDIANA – Helping animals is something that has always been important to Amy Morrison.
Morrison used to reside in Georgia, and while living there she would find dogs and cats that would wander to her property and would take care of them. If nobody claimed them, she would keep them.
She then moved to Southern Indiana where she started volunteering for the Southern Indiana Animal Rescue as well as the Animal Protection Association.
After volunteering for those two organizations, Morrison and some friends decided to start their own animal rescue group.
This is when InKy was created. It's an animal fostering organization that will house almost any pets.
“We will foster dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, one time we had a hedgehog,” Morrison said.
InKy has been in service for six years now with Morrison serving as its current president.
InKy only has four volunteers including Morrison. Since it is a fostering organization, the animals live in the house of the volunteers.
“We’re always asking for fosters,” Morrison said. “They can send me an email and I have an application that I’ll send to them. If it looks good, I try to meet with them and try to answer any questions they might have.”
For those interested in becoming a volunteer for InKy, send an email to inkyanimalrescue@gmail.com from there you will be able to get in touch with Morrison about an application.
“I know it can be really scary the first time you do it because you don’t really know what to expect,” Morrison said. “We’ve had probably 30 foster families over these six years and a lot of them adopted their foster. After that they didn’t have room.”
Currently, Morrison is fostering seven kittens, three full grown cats and four senior dogs.
A normal day for Morrison is waking up at 5 a.m. to let the dogs out and getting them and the rest of the animals fed, which can be a challenge some days. She then gets the dogs in her kitchen and the kittens go in her kitty room before Morrison heads to work for the day.
“I have a camera in my kitchen and a camera in my kitty room so when I’m at work I can check on them,” Morrison said. “Usually they’re just sleeping and laying around. I come home, let them out and I try to relax a little.”
People will inform Morrison about animals they have found and she or one of the other volunteers will go and have the animal checked for a microchip and get shots for them.
“We don’t know what kind of vetting they’ve had, so the first thing I do is make an appointment and get them vetted,” Morrison said. “We get them tested for heartworm… we make sure they’re fixed and we microchip them all.”
After that, she will look and see if there is a foster available and get the animal set up there with a folder that has all of their medical information on it. Once an owner is found, they give that folder to them so they have all the information they need.
Finding an owner for a foster pet makes Morrison happy, it also is hard for her to see them go to a new owner.
“It’s bittersweet, we all get attached to our foster pets, especially if you’ve had them for a long time,” Morrison said.
When she finds someone to adopt one of her animals, she goes out to their house and gets to know the new owners before they go through with the adoption.
If the adoption does not work out, they will always take back the pet from the owners.
“It’s really important that the family is happy with their pet and that the pet’s happy with the family,” Morrison said. “I just don’t want people to think ‘We shouldn’t have adopted this pet, it’s not working out,’ I don’t like that.”
As a way to keep in touch with the new owners, InKy has a Facebook group, InKy Forever Families, where they share photos and stories about the pets they adopted.
Recently, Morrison took in a few Australian Shepherds from a breeding facility that was shut down. The dogs were not socialized, no one really pet them or talked to them, they were only for breeding, Morrison said.
“One of them had a tumor the size of a cantaloupe,” Morrison said. “I’ve never seen one that big. We got her ready for surgery, but unfortunately all of her organs had fallen and there was just no way that she would have been able to live pain free.”
After the loss, she cared for two others Australian Shepards. When she would try to let them outside, she had to turn her back to them so they could go out.
Eventually, they came around and trusted humans again. Once they were ready, she found the best adopters for them, Morrison said.
InKy has fundraisers throughout the year. In May they had their yearly yard sale and they will volunteer at the Louisville Zoo for Brew at the Zoo. They receive some money for each person that volunteers for them from the zoo.
For those who would like to donate, go to http://www.inkyanimalrescue.com/donate.html from there they can choose how to donate. People can also donate by choosing InKy as their recipient when they shop at Kroger.
“I think rescue dogs are the best,” Morrison said.
