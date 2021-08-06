CLARK COUNTY — When she was stuck at home waiting for the COVID-19 vaccination to become available, Sellersburg resident Joyce Vibbert was going “stir crazy.”
But after getting her vaccination earlier this year, she started as a non-medical volunteer with Clark County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic in February and hasn’t stopped since.
“It gives me a purpose,” Vibbert said. “I’ve worked my whole life, and all of a sudden, I wasn’t working and I couldn’t go anywhere or do anything, and so I felt like I just lost my sense of purpose until I started doing this.”
Vibbert, 70, is one of many volunteers who has dedicated time to local vaccination efforts, and she estimates that she is approaching 200 hours of volunteering with the health department.
Her duties as a non-medical volunteer include checking people in, scheduling appointments and checking identification and insurance information.
“This is really a good operation — when the computer’s working, everything works right,” she said.
Vibbert, who retired from the Federal Reserve Bank in late 2019, started off at the health department’s mass vaccination site on Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville, and she is now volunteering with vaccinations at the health department building in Jeffersonville.
Bentfield said 272 volunteers put hours in for the Clark County Health Department’s vaccination efforts, and about 10 reached over 100 hours.
Vibbert has been a “joy to work with,” he said, and she is “one of those folks out there that has a passion for volunteerism.”
“They’ve all been great, but [Vibbert] has some of the higher hours donated,” he said. “We could not have done it without the volunteers.”
Vibbert is typically at the health department four days a week.
“As long as they need me, I’ll be here,” she said.
The main reason she volunteers is because she enjoys doing it, Vibbert said.
“I’ve met a lot of fantastic people, a lot of nice people coming in to get their shots, and a lot who are not too enthused to be getting their shots,” Vibbert said. “The people who work here are just great people, and I enjoy working with them, and they just made us all feel like we’re part of the family.”
She enjoys seeing people come back for their second shots, she said.
“A lot come back for their second shots and they say, ‘oh, I remember you,’” Vibbert said.
She recalled the positive environment she experienced while working at the Clarksville mass vaccination clinic.
“That was the happiest place on Earth that I have ever been to,” she said. “Everybody — I don’t care their age, who they were — they were so excited to be getting the shot and to be able to, as they called it, see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
She has volunteered in many other ways in the community. She is involved with Tracy Patton Ministries, a local organization focused on providing food to kids and families in need.
“We do food drives, and we deliver it to their houses,” she said. “A lot of times they don’t have a way to go get it.”
She is actively involved with her church, Jacob’s Chapel United Methodist in New Albany, and she has participated in a number of mission projects through the church.
Vibbert also created and donated between 250 and 300 face masks last year.
She is still seeing a steady number of vaccinations at the Clark County Health Department, although it is not happening at the scale it was earlier in the year. At the mass vaccination clinic, they were often making 16 appointments every 10 minutes, but now, they only make one every 10 minutes.
She wishes more people would get their COVID-19 vaccination, she said.
“We’re not going to get back to totally normal if more people don’t get vaccinated,” she said. “Something like this shouldn’t be political, and it’s been made political, and I don’t like that part."
As volunteer, she hears a lot of skepticism about the vaccine, she said.
“I was skeptical at first as first as far as the vaccine, but I still was going to get it, because I in the past have had a lot of bronchial and pneumonia issues myself, and I didn’t want to take any chances on getting [COVID-19],” Vibbert said.
She tells people about her own personal experience of why she wanted to get the vaccination, noting she would rather spend 24 hours tired after the shot than being sick in the hospital with COVID-19.
The health department actually offered her a part-time job, but she wants to remain a volunteer, she said.
“I said, ‘eh, I don’t know,’” Vibbert said. “I like volunteering, and I’m not doing it for the money or anything like that. I just like doing it. I like being around people and having something to do, and I feel like it’s a good thing to be doing.”
Jodie Hignite, a nurse practitioner who volunteers with the Clark County Health Department’s vaccination efforts, has frequently worked alongside Vibbert this year.
“Joyce is fabulous,” she said. “If there was a computer issue, she picked up the slack — 99% of the time all I had to do was give the vaccine. She did all the computer stuff, got them rescheduled for their second appointment. She is a real trooper and really good at her job.”
