NEW ALBANY — When New Albany resident Stephanie Woodward got a message that a friend needed help with getting some items donated, she acted quickly. Now two and-a-half years later, she and others help dozens of Southern Indiana's most vulnerable residents each week.
Woodward and partner Cathy Higgins, who have adopted each other as "mother and daughter," operate Love Unlimited, a mobile community outreach that serves the homeless population and others who may need help.
It started with Woodward collecting needed items and taking them to a local park each week. But when COVID-19 put on hold the free hot meals being served each Saturday at St. Mark's United Church of Christ, the focus shifted. Now, Love Unlimited provides a meal to between 30 and 80 people each week at a local park — with food all donated and served by volunteers. It's open to anyone who needs it.
"We don't ask questions," Woodward said. "If you're hungry, we're going to feed you."
But the weekly meal is kind of just a springboard for the other outreach she and Higgins do. Woodward's truck is full of nonperishable snacks and hygiene items, and the two are always on the lookout for things a person may need like furniture or appliances. They do what they can to help those they meet get back on their feet — whether it's helping to get a birth certificate or public assistance, or getting them into an addiction rehabilitation facility, getting a new apartment furnished.
"Once I got past the emotional part of seeing...how bad it is with the homeless population here I just decided that I needed to do something," Higgins said. "I want to make a difference and I'm blessed enough to be able to do that.
"I'm a homegirl in New Albany and there are actual citizens of New Albany that are out there and overlooked and forgotten. And Love Unlimited is there to spread love and help them never lose hope."
Woodward told the story of one woman who they helped get into rehab who is now out and doing well in her recovery — she's working and has her children back in her life. Woodward said it's stories like that that keep them going each week, they need to be there for whatever someone may need.
"We do more than just feed these people," she said. "We don't push it but they know that when they're ready they can come to us.
"Let's say [a community member] decides next Saturday that he's ready to go to rehab and we're not there, he's going to fall back off the wagon. You cant wait until Monday if it's a Friday because they're going to relapse.
"Knowing that and knowing that we're out there actually doing something, that means something."
Both Woodward and Higgins say that this work has opened their eyes to the severity of the situation, what people who are housing or food insecure go through on a daily basis.
"I know that there's homelessness and people struggling everywhere but it really didn't clock until I actually stated going down there and seeing it firsthand," Woodward said. "A lot of them are homeless but we do have a lot that are couch surfers, we have some that are needy...they're paying their bills and they have nothing left."
Higgins said it's meant a lot to her just talking with the people who come to the meal each week, learning about who they are.
"There's so many different stories about how they become on the streets or they live in their cars," she said.
The two have created a family bond — Woodward lost both her parents and Higgins did not have children — that spills over to those they serve.
"They're more family to us now than anything," Woodward said. "It's weird how that bond got created with a lot of these people. When somebody doesn't show up we're like 'OK, has anybody seen so-and-so,' because we care about them. We love them. It's crazy but it's true."
During COVID, they've started seeing more and more people coming out who need help and Higgins said she fears it could get worse and pandemic-related housing aid expires.
"We're losing housing and all of the new stuff that's going up, none of it is affordable, income-based housing," she said, adding that "Once this eviction moratorium comes through I'm hoping that we don't see more but I'm scared that we will."
