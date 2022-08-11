FLOYD COUNTY — For over a decade Victoria Sanchez has been picking up calls as a dispatcher, talking Floyd County residents through their emergencies.
As a dispatcher, Sanchez spends 12-hour shifts answering emergency calls and sending out fire, police and EMS to scenes and acting as a shift supervisor.
For Sanchez, a typical day at work can range from receiving calls about closures on the Sherman Minton Bridge to suicide or overdose concerns.
No matter the situation, Sanchez stays calm, friendly and level headed to ensure the caller can stay calm and help them in a situation where they are unable to help themselves.
“When people call in, they’re potentially having the worst moment of their life,” Sanchez said.
Years of training and experience, along with an adrenaline rush, allows Sanchez to answer emergency calls and just be in it. Multitasking is an important skill for dispatchers, as they are required to to handle a number of tasks during calls.
When working the police radio for example, Sanchez said a call can consist of typing everything being said, alerting other counties, getting more officers to the scene, running information about individuals and vehicles and making calls.
Though Sanchez has the training to do all of this by herself and can, she said she has a great team that is always helping each other out.
“You learn what your teammates do, you learn their tone of voice, you learn their little quirks on the phone. If I’m on the phone and my voice gets stern or excited like they know to listen,” she said.
Listening in to keywords Sanchez says during a call, the other dispatchers can pull up the necessary information quicker.
“When you’re stuck in that room for 12 hours at a time, you get to know each other and you have to depend on each other,” Sheriff Frank Loop said.
In the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, each dispatcher works at a desk with five monitors, one for mapping, one coinciding with the phone call, one for the radio and two that are used for the dispatcher programs.
Sanchez said she feels like there is always some misunderstanding of her job when she tells other people she works in communications for the sheriff’s office. It’s more than a simple secretary job, she said.
“It’s pretty much the heartbeat of the Sheriff’s office, because so much information from either the public side or internally goes through there,” Loop said.
Though there are some calls that have stayed with Sanchez through her career, she looks to keep her work and home life separate.
“I think that helps a lot with mental health, because in this job if you carry that with you all the time, you will burn out so fast,” she said.
As a logical person, Sanchez said that separating her work and home life comes naturally, but she has seen other dispatchers struggle with it.
“There’s some pretty severe calls where you might need to step out and take a cry in the bathroom, and then just leave it,” she said, “All the things that we deal with every day are life.”
After work, Sanchez said she never tries to follow-up on certain calls through the news or TV. Sometimes she noted that EMS might call the dispatchers back and give them an update on a patient after they made it to the hospital.
As a shift supervisor, Sanchez oversees the daily duties in the office and helps other dispatchers when needed.
Communications director Mercedes Bierman said that Sanchez is a great supervisor and asset to the team.
“I have no worries whenever she’s on the radio or the phone or anything like that,” Bierman said.
When Sanchez decided to apply for the dispatcher position in 2010, she said she was partly encouraged by the fact that her mother worked as a dispatcher for the City of New Albany for 17 years.
Though she still aims to keep her work life separate, Sanchez and her mother talk about work when they get together. For 12 years the two both worked in dispatch and Sanchez said it was nice to be able to talk to someone who understands the role.
At the end of a long day, Sanchez goes home to her husband and four kids, and tries to find a way to relax, be it cooking, crocheting or reading.
