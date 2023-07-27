JEFFERSONVILLE — She measures the chaos of her life by the amount of dog toy stuffing on the floor.
In the backyard of her Jeffersonville home, Elizabeth Starck pops the lid off a glass jar, drawing to her a corral of excited dogs. A young terrier named Bennett stands on hind legs, paws touching Starck’s shoulders; other dogs bounce and bark for their turn.
Farther off in the yard, Edna — a tiny chihuahua with one eye — lingers, less interested in treats but with plenty of grass and well-loved toys to make her kingdom.
By the time the dogs get their fill, the jar is only crumbs.
Starck spends her days scratching cheeks and administering medicine with careful, gentle hands, determined to mend some of the damage — both physical and mental — left by bygone owners who couldn’t or didn’t help.
In her 11-and-a-half years as a foster at Southern Indiana Animal Rescue, Starck has cared for 647 dogs. The organization pulls most of its foster dogs from Jeffersonville Animal Shelter, giving them a warm place away from the stress of a shelter.
“I’ve always had the philosophy, and I was raised this way, if I am able to help I will,” she said. “I’m not great at saying no sometimes, which backfires on me occasionally. But if I can help, I’m going to step in and do what I can to help an animal or a person.”
She began fostering in 2012 after she adopted her now-13-year-old dog, Preston. Realizing he needed a friend, Starck joined SIAR at the recommendation of a coworker. She’s now the vice president and found a passion she didn’t know she needed.
“I just realized that this is the piece that I was missing,” she said.
While Starck takes in dogs of all ages, breeds and backgrounds, she quickly learned she particularly enjoys working with older dogs and dogs with skin issues.
“That’s very rare,” SIAR President Trish Roehm said. “Most fosters want cute little puppies that they’ll have for a week or two and then get adopted. She’s been a blessing to our rescue, for sure.”
Starck’s dogs come with their own set of challenges; medication and vet bills add up, and personalities among older dogs can be touchy. But it makes no difference to Starck that her 15-year-old deaf shih tzu Barnaby isn’t always interested in playing or cuddling. What matters to her is that he’s happy in his own way, sleeping peacefully on his back in his crate or the backyard grass.
It’s an opportunity not every dog gets — to live their lives out in a safe place.
“Senior dogs just appreciate everything a little bit more,” she said. “I don’t expect anything of them. I just want them to be happy. It absolutely kills me when someone passes away and no one wants their dog. It just freaking breaks my heart to think they were potentially someone’s favorite being, and they just get dumped.”
On a recent evening, Starck touched noses with Hollis, a lab mix who was taken in as a stray in early July. Hollis isn’t very old, but he has mange, leaving large patches of wrinkly skin where black fur once was. Hollis’ black eyes shimmer with soulful innocence when he looks up. His fur will grow back soon enough.
Skin conditions like Hollis’ are often the result of neglect, Starck said. Stray dogs can wander and become sick, or families get in over their heads and are unsure of how to help. But it’s often a relatively simple fix, she said — a few doses of medication to get the dog on the right track.
“Just seeing them become something different, they grow and change and come out of their shell,” she said. “Just seeing that change in a dog and seeing how happy they get. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
With each dog they foster, Starck and her fellow SIAR volunteers are helping an animal escape bad living situations and overpopulated shelters.
“They make up for all the bad people,” Roehm said. “They take these animals in and give them a home until the end.”
The Jeffersonville Animal Shelter has seen a spike in dog intakes since the COVID-19 pandemic, Roehm said. She attributes this to people having adopted to curb quarantine loneliness but no longer being able to care for their dog since going back to work.
Starck wishes there were more pet care options at reasonable prices because even paying for basic necessities can be expensive.
“We end up with a lot of animals because people just don’t realize the financial aspect of the dog,” she said.
SIAR and community support help cover the $700 of medicine and vet bills Starck faces each year. She came back from a recent vacation to discover that an anonymous donor had put $300 toward her dog sitting bill, and neighbors often offer to go grocery shopping for her.
But fostering is taxing physically and mentally, too. Dealing with prospective pet owners can mean letting people down when they aren’t the right fit.
“People can be rude and degrading, and animals are a touchy subject with people sometimes,” she said. “We just have to step back for a little while and be like ‘okay, we need to regroup, it’s not always going to be this way' and kind of just start over.”
It’s never easy to let a dog go. When someone new joins her house, whether for 2 weeks or 2 years, they’re treated the same as Starck’s personal dogs. Occasionally, a dog becomes a “Forever Foster,” permanently part of the family when they aren’t adoptable due to health issues or personality traits.
Starck still gets teary-eyed when a dog leaves. But she knows it’s for the better.
“I’ve realized that not every dog is meant to stay in my house forever,” she said. “They all deserve to feel that love one-on-one with another person.”
During the day, when she isn’t chasing dogs around the backyard or buying toys, Starck is a probation officer at the Clark County Courthouse. The work is surprisingly similar to animal rescue, she said, because both jobs give a second chance to those who deserve one. She’s even fostered dogs for people going into rehab or who are unhoused.
“You’re there to try to make people live to their fullest potential,” she said. “A lot of people we deal with in probation have never been told that someone’s proud of them, have never been given the chance. We are there to help them try to get that chance.”
Even on the craziest days, the longest days and the hardest days, the unconditional love she receives from her dogs reminds her she’s doing something that matters. When Starck goes to sleep at night, she said, she feels fulfilled.
“They’re happy to see you every day,” she said. “They don’t hold grudges, and they don’t care what kind of day you’ve had. They just want to be there and be loved. What else could you want?”
