SOUTHERN INDIANA — It takes dedication to foster a litter of newborn kittens. The task requires bottle feeding every couple of hours and constant vigilance to help the vulnerable animals survive and thrive.
It's a job that Terri Stephens has repeatedly taken on as she fosters kittens for the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter. She worked at shelter for a portion of last year, helping her to learn about the opportunities to foster animals.
When one foster was out of town on vacation, she stepped in to care for the kittens.
Although Stephens no longer works at the shelter, she has continued as a volunteer to foster other kittens who come into the shelter's care.
"They called me recently and said they had some really tiny, tiny ones — their mom got hit by a car, and they were only four days old," Stephens said. "So there was around-the-clock feeding and everything. It takes a lot of time and love and patience."
Stephens has always been an animal lover. She has seven dogs, eight cats and two ferrets as her own pets, and she works for Annie Lou's Pet Sitting Service.
As she brings the foster kittens into her home, she tries to introduce them to her own pets, including a small dog who "absolutely loves cats."
She fosters the cats until they reach a certain age and weight. Once they are spayed or neutered and receive their necessary shots, they are put up for adoption.
NAFC Animal Shelter Director David Hall emphasizes the importance of the one-on-one attention fostering provides, saying sickly kittens who have been fostered develop more social skills and are more prepared for adoption. Stephens provides a level of care that the shelter itself cannot provide, including the feedings throughout the day and night.
The cats fostered by Stephens "fly out the door" in terms of adoption rates, he said.
"You can tell there's a difference between these kittens and other kittens just because of the social interaction," Hall said.
It is difficult for Stephens when she loses any of the kittens.
"It's very sad and heartbreaking because as soon you take them, you fall in love with them," she said.
It is also tough parting from the kittens she fosters, and she is "sad but happy" when they are adopted. She has kept a few of the foster kittens as pets.
"I think every time I've brought them back I've cried, and I have had a couple of fails too," Stephens said. "One kitten just totally had my heart and I couldn't give her up. I had one after her that was a couple weeks younger, and they bonded so much I had to keep both of them."
In addition to fostering, Stephens volunteers with the Floyd County Animal Rescue League (FCARL) on Friday mornings to care for the adoptable cats at Feeders Supply in New Albany. The nonprofit offers services for the NAFC Animal Shelter, including help with adoptions.
Kate Muss, operations manager for FCARL, said Stephens is a natural at caring for the cats at Feeders Supply.
"She's very good at getting them to come out of their shell more," she said. "She's just got a very calming presence in general that I think the cats appreciate. She's a great volunteer, and she'll help us out at events if we do any kind of educational events or fundraising events. She will always try her best to come and help do that as well."
Stephens helps kittens with "no questions asked," according to Muss.
"I know that anytime they have kittens and they're looking for a foster and she's got space, she always says yes," she said. "She keeps them for however long you can keep them for, and she treats all the cats like they're her own. She goes above and beyond."
She will take the kittens to the vet when necessary.
"I know she's been over to the emergency vet and paid out of her own pocket money," Muss said.
Stephens likes watching the kittens grow bigger and stronger, and it feels good knowing that she played a part in that process.
"Just seeing cats go from being at the shelter and then being adopted — it's very heartwarming and rewarding," she said.
Hall said the work Stephens does is "invaluable," Hall said.
"How can you quantify something like saving animals' lives?" he said. "How do you put accolades on what she does? You can't, except for all the superlatives of fantastic, super, dedicated — all of those things."
