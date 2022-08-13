About 14 years ago when New Chapel Fire/EMS Capt. Kevin Wilkerson began his career with the department, he would often go over a week without having to repair a truck or an ambulance.
These days, it’s hard for him to find more than a minute or two when he’s not under a hood or working on something to keep New Chapel’s fleet in top shape.
“The run volume has drastically changed,” said Wilkerson, New Chapel’s chief engineer based out of the department’s Utica Pike station in Clark County.
The mechanic has witnessed New Chapel’s fleet expand from eight ambulances to over 30, with the addition of about 20 trucks and fire engines. Overseeing a crew of three, which includes his son and son-in-law, Wilkerson keeps New Chapel’s vehicles primed and running for a profession where a second’s delay can mean the difference between life and death.
During an interview with the News and Tribune Wilkerson focused on the camaraderie of the New Chapel team, his passion for helping those in need and the importance of emergency medical technicians, firefighters and other first responders.
Unless asked, Wilkerson doesn’t refer much to the mechanics like himself who keep the department rolling, but New Chapel Maj. Matt Owen didn’t let the captain’s modest approach stand.
“He’s a big asset for us here at our shop,” Owen said of Wilkerson.
While Wilkerson, 50, and the mechanic team have always been important to New Chapel, their value has really come to the forefront during the pandemic. Supply chain shortages mean that New Chapel is still waiting on replacement ambulances that were ordered over a year ago.
But when the call for service comes in, New Chapel can’t use supply delays as an excuse. People depend upon New Chapel for emergency response, and the New Chapel staff depends on Wilkerson and his crew to ensure their vehicles are working properly.
“These guys are on call all of the time,” Owen said. “They take care of everything, from tires to transmission and pretty much everything in-between.”
The cost for a new box ambulance is almost $200,000, so having mechanics who can repair vehicles is a major cost-saver for New Chapel, which handles all ambulance responses in Clark County and all of Floyd County outside of New Albany.
Wilkerson, a Jeffersonville native, has owned his own shop, races full-bodied super stock cars in his spare time and started his connection with vehicles by learning mechanics from his father.
“I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t working on something,” Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson isn’t just a mechanic, he’s also a trained EMT. After starting with New Chapel, he decided he wanted to garner the accreditation in case he was needed in for an emergency response.
Two of three New Chapel mechanics are EMT-certified, and the third is in the process of obtaining his certification.
Being an EMT and working as a mechanic for New Chapel have instilled in Wilkerson the importance of first responders.
“We’re the first people on the scene,” he said. “It may be a controlled environment, it may not be, but you’re still expected to render some level of care.”
Those work in the field must be patient and care about people, and they have to be able to maintain their professionalism during difficult runs, Wilkerson said.
The hardest part is responding to an emergency that involves children, he continued. It’s rewarding when you can help someone, but it can be devastating when someone dies or has a serious injury, Wilkerson said.
“Even when you know you’ve done everything you can, you still have a moral responsibility that makes you feel like you could have done more, even though sometimes you can’t,” Wilkerson said.
Calls must be treated with the same urgency, which is why Wilkerson said it’s important for the public to realize what’s truly an emergency. It’s frustrating when crews are called to respond to a minor medical issue because someone truly experiencing an emergency could have to wait longer if there are multiple runs occurring at once.
“Some people think we’re a taxi cab with red lights,” Wilkerson said.
When he’s not working, Wilkerson enjoying racing stock cars, camping and boating. He loves spending time with his family.
The New Chapel staff is his second family, and Wilkerson said he takes great pride in his role with the department.
“From the day I came to work here I felt like this was going to be my forever job, and I still feel that way,” he said.
