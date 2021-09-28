SOUTHERN INDIANA — The University of Louisville School of Nursing is seeking Southern Indiana residents for a study focused on loneliness among older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Karen Robinson, director of the Healthy Aging Initiatives at the UofL School of Nursing, is leading a study focused on older adults living with chronic illness.
The study will include interventions to help adults older than 50 with chronic illness, including access to virtual technology and social skills enhancement.
Samtec Cares is supporting the research team through a $10,000 grant. The study will test the feasibility of a virtual social skills intervention with the aim of furthering understanding of how to help these individuals successfully re-emerge from the pandemic.
The research team is specifically looking for Southern Indiana residents, and eligibility criteria include identifying feelings of loneliness and a need for additional support during the pandemic.
“What we’re finding is that older adults with chronic illness who have been isolated throughout the pandemic made their illnesses worse,” Robinson said.
The isolation caused by COVID-19 has been challenging for older adults with chronic illness, and, in addition to the physical risks associated with the virus, the pandemic has worsened issues of loneliness and depression, Robinson said.
Her mission is to help older adults with chronic illness find the ability to cope and manage their illnesses, and the study will connect these individuals with support networks to benefit their health and wellness.
The study will involve a social skills intervention for those selected for the study, which consist of two virtual meetings of two hours each for a total of four hours.
The entire intervention will last about five months, Robinson said.
It also involves a virtual pre-test and post-test before and after the interventions that will take about an hour each.
The interventions will help these individuals learn "how to ask for help, how to give instructions when help is offered and how to use community resources,” Robinson said.
Robinson is a Charlestown resident, and she is an older adult with chronic illness herself, she said. She hopes that the study will “begin a new, innovative health movement in Southern Indiana,” noting that UofL health initiatives tend to focus on Kentucky.
The interventions will include partnerships with community organizations such as faith groups who can serve as support networks for the adults in the study, she said.
These networks could include people to help with transportation needs, picking up groceries and finding community resources for older adults with chronic illness, according to Robinson.
Her goal is to help older adults with chronic illness find ways to stay in their homes through community support. This might involve helping them stay active and get involved with physical therapy, which could help them stay out of a nursing home.
“It’s about building a supportive community — having volunteers help fix things or change lightbulbs for older adults and help them live in their own home,” she said.
Robinson noted the “great divide” society is facing during the pandemic, including the polarization related to public health measures such as the COVID-19 vaccine. She said issues of ageism have been highlighted during the pandemic as many disregard public health measures or downplay the risk COVID-19 entails for older people with chronic illness.
Through the interventions, Robinson hopes these individuals will feel valued and supported, she said.
The pandemic has emphasized the growing role of virtual communication, which is often a challenge for older adults, she said. For example, virtual doctor’s appointments have become more common since COVID-19 hit.
The research team includes a technology expert who will teach those involved in the study how to use virtual communication.
Robinson expressed gratitude for funding from Samtec Cares, saying the intervention itself is not costly, but it has helped develop the team of researchers.
This particular study is focused on Southern Indiana, but as a fellow with the American Academy of Nursing, she plans to push for a “national movement” to support older adults with chronic illness, Robinson said.
To complete an eligibility survey or learn more about this study, go to https://louisville.edu/nursing/research/study-recruitment/ssei
