CLARK COUNTY – A seemingly innocent-looking USB flash drive in a computer may be more dangerous than it appears.
That’s the message Lejila Cosic, minority tobacco coordinator for Community Action of Southern Indiana, is trying to get out to parents.
“We’re trying to let parents know what it is, what it looks like, how teens may hide it from them and the dangers of it,” Cosic said.
The it she is referring to is various vaping products, including the popular JUULS.
“There has been a lot in the news with vaping illness and vaping in general and unfortunately, the rate of use, especially in teens, has been skyrocketing in the last few years, so we’re trying to get ahead of it,” Cosic said.
She is hosting a public event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on Oct. 30, at the Spring Hill EnVision Center, in Jeffersonville, to let parents know of the dangers of vaping, how to identify vaping materials and how to talk to their kids about this growing issue.
According to 2018 data, about 37 percent of 12th graders said they have vaped within the last year, up from the previous year’s 27.8 percent, according to the Monitoring the Future study published by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The latest study surveyed 44,000 teens from 392 public and private schools.
Cosic said the issue is what isn't known.
“We really have no idea what’s in them,” she said. “We know there’s heavy metals like nickel and lead and …. nicotine. A lot of kids don’t know there’s nicotine in it, let alone that there’s a lot more than in traditional cigarettes.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, one single pod of the popular JUUL brand of e-cigarettes has as much nicotine as a pack of 20 cigarettes. The CDC stated that JUUL and other brands are designed to blend in by looking like USB flash drives, pens and other everyday items. Cosic said she has seen clothing and even hairbrushes designed to hide the products.
“Kids and peer pressure is a thing and if their friends are Juuling or vaping, they may do the same thing,” Cosic said. “We want to give parents knowledge on how to talk to their kids about this.”
The event is free and is open to the public. The event will be at 1423 Bates-Bower Ave., in Jeffersonville.
