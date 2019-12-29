JEFFERSONVILLE — One organizer of an upcoming forum in Jeffersonville to address homelessness said she hopes the event starts the conversation on how real change can be made to help the issue.
Haven House Services, Inc. will host a community forum at 300 E. Spring St., Jeffersonville from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 9. Speakers include representatives from the Indiana Housing Community Development Agency and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, along with locally elected officials.
The group will broach topics like access to resources and funding, and the need for more affordable housing units, Barb Anderson, executive director of Haven House Services, Inc., said.
"What do we need to do? How do we need to do it? Let's get it on the table," she said. "Because there's never really been an open discussion about it of any real substance.
"This is a community-wide problem and it's not being addressed as a community-wide-problem."
Right now, Catalyst Rescue Mission in Jeffersonville is the only homeless shelter within 14 Southern Indiana counties, and it's packed every day. Part of the discussion could be looking at whether shelters in other communities could help, but Anderson said the real issue is not sheltering but housing.
"People need housing," she said. "There is a lot of housing being built right now, but it's not affordable to the people who are living in our shelter."
Renters, for instance, often have to pay the first and last month's rent along with a deposit, which could make the move out of reach for many.
Anderson said she believes the community can work toward this because she saw how people pulled together to help more than 100 people who were given a month's notice to move out of America's Best Inns and Suites on Eastern Boulevard when it was sold.
A task force was formed including agencies such as Haven House Services, Inc., Community Action of Southern Indiana and others, and its members worked to raise money and do whatever they could to get each family into a place to live. They helped with initial rent and deposits, dropped off applications, looked for assistance such as veterans benefits which could help some.
"To my knowledge, not one person from America's Best has come back and asked for more rent," Anderson said. "They're on their own; they're doing it."
As part of the forum, attendees will break into groups — each addressing things such as public housing and vacancy rates in the communities, barriers such as camping ordinances, and how to change public perception of people experiencing homelessness and the housing that could keep them off the streets.
At follow-up meetings in February and March, the groups will report back on what they learned and go from there — they'll have a solid handle on what the situation looks like and what can be done.
"Out of that I want a solid piece of paper that says this is what it looks like, this is what we need to get, this is how we need to fix it," she said. "A real plan that talks about meat and potatoes. "This is not rocket science, it is 'homeless.' It means you don't have a home. It doesn't mean you're dirty, trashy, unable...it means you're homeless. And you may have multiple issues that brought you to homelessness. Guess what? People who live in houses have multiple issues too."
