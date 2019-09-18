JEFFERSONVILLE — Two Clark County organizations are partnering to bring awareness to addiction and suicide prevention, discussing the intersection of both at an upcoming forum.
On Thursday, Sept. 26, Clark County CARES and the Jeffersonville Fire Department will come together to help bring awareness on both to the community, and help provide resources for help.
The panel will include recovery coaches and health professionals, including Clark County Health Officer Eric Yazel, who is expected to also discuss updates on the number of suicide and overdose deaths in the community.
Barb Anderson, member of Clark County CARES, said the event will be important to talk about the dynamics that could be present in both someone suicidal and someone addicted, and how at times, one can exacerbate the other.
"The fact that one can lead to another in a very quick fashion, it's something that we want people to be aware of," she said. "And warning signals — what are they? How do you deal with them? How do you address them? What's the language that people use, especially young people?"
She also said it can be hard to determine at times if a person died from overdose or if it was actually a suicide.
"We have no clue when somebody died from an overdose, whether that's intentional or not," she said. "There's no real line that separates that because normally people don't talk to people before they do it, they just do it.
"We want people to understand that it's not just about drugs. It's about all of the issues that desperate people have."
Jeffersonville Fire Department Sgt. Justin Ames said he's also working with Wellstone and LifeSpring Health Systems to get more of a media push out about where and how people in active addiction can seek help.
"They don't have to be ashamed about it; they can go and be accepted and get treatment and get well," he said.
Ames said he's really happy to partner with Clark County CARES for the forum, and to learn more from people who have survived their addiction — so often the ones they see are overdose cases where people either die or are revived.
"We respond to the overdoses, we respond to the people that are sick because of drug use, but one thing we hardly ever see is the end result of them getting better and it's very healing for us," he said.
