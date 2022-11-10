Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... Officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management as well as the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District have issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution for the Louisville Metro Area as well as for Harrison county in Indiana...in effect until midnight EST tonight. Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to particulate pollution. For more information, visit the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District at http://www.louisvilleky.gov/apcd or the Indiana Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.