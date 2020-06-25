The Jeffersonville Township Public Library Indiana Room was reopened on June 15. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the number of people in the Indiana Room at one time will be limited. Those who need to consult with the Indiana Room librarian or conduct research in person can make an appointment by calling the library at 812-285-5630 or make an appointment online at https://jefflibrary.org/local-history/. The library staff will gladly assist those who do not feel comfortable researching inside the library. Call the library at the number above or email dstepro@jefflibrary.org for more information. Staff can assist you in finding genealogical and historical resources online, provide curbside delivery of photocopies, or send documents via mail and email. The Indiana Room is in the main library located at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville.
Because of social distancing and normal meeting places being unavailable, many genealogical society meetings are still on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. Until they resume, many webinars are being offered online. Some of these webinars are featuring local and nationally known genealogical speakers.
The Kentucky Genealogical Society will present a webinar at noon July 11 featuring Dr. Deborah Abbott. Her topic will be “Tracing a Black Kentucky Family.” The live webinar can be accessed by home for free by the first 250 registrants. Those who have not heard Dr. Abbott speak will be in for a treat. She is a genealogist and lecturer, specializing in research methodology as well as African American research. She is past president of the African American Genealogical Society in Cleveland, Ohio. She also has taught at several national genealogical conferences, such as the Institute of Genealogy & Historical Research in Athens, Georgia, the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy, and the African American Genealogy Colloquium at Alabama State University. To register go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1609955910316406288
On July 15, Louisville Genealogical Society will present a webinar on “How Do You Start Your Family Research?” by Nancy Simmons Roberson. The webinar will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Attendees can log in from home on a computer and will learn how to do your homework and organize facts, the importance of documentation, and where to go for records. All are welcome, but the session is limited to the first 100 who register. ZOOM will be the format used and download Instructions for Zoom are on the LGS home page. Register for free at the following link: https://formsmarts.com/form/24bk?mode=h5
