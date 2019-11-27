UPDATE: The missing 14-year-old New Washington teen has been found safe, according to Scottie Maples, with the Clark County Sheriff's Department.
CLARK COUNTY – The Clark County Sheriff's Department is looking for 14-year-old Aiden C. Cox, who may be armed.
According to the department's social media page, people are asked to not approach the juvenile, but instead contact law enforcement if found.
Cox left his home in New Washington in the early morning hours Wednesday. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, freckles and black rimmed glasses.
The sheriff's department said Cox may be armed with 38 special Smith & Wesson with a pink handle. The department said Cox also has a 9mm Hi Point pistol in the car with him.
Cox is believed to be driving a black Ford Edge with Kentucky tags: 287YMC. At this time, it is believed that Cox left the residence on his own will, according to police.
If located, people are asked to contact central dispatch at 812-246-6996.
