NEW ALBANY – Changes in how classes are taught at Purdue Polytechnic Institute campuses means ending a long-standing partnership with Indiana University campuses statewide.
Students attending Purdue Polytechnic New Albany will be able to take all Purdue classes starting July 1, 2020. Across the state, Polytechnic campuses will be making the switch away from utilizing their local Indiana University campuses to offer general education required courses, ending the two colleges’ partnership that dates back to the 1960s, according to Dr. Andy Schaffer, associate dean for Purdue Polytechnic Institute.
“There’s no animosity between Indiana University and Purdue. IU Southeast has been a great partner in New Albany,” said Schaffer, who is responsible for the nine Polytechnic locations outside of West Lafayette. “For us to be perfectly aligned with [Purdue] Lafayette, we need to be offering all these courses ourselves.”
Schaffer said the state-wide change is part of Polytechnic’s ongoing transformation process. He said in the older model of education, students were required to take general education courses, such as math and history, with no one explaining how it pertains to that person’s major and future career.
“Many new Purdue courses will be added in New Albany so Purdue students can take all Purdue courses to earn their degree. These include courses in calculus, physics and chemistry applied specifically to the disciplines of engineering technology and computer graphics — along with several new humanities courses,” Schaffer explained. “IU Southeast has been providing those courses, and always has done an excellent job, but by now offering these topics as Purdue courses our students will have the benefit of those topics applied directly to other Purdue courses in our degree programs – that’s part of the idea of learning in context, and it helps our students better integrate and understand sometimes difficult material.”
In addition, New Albany Purdue students will be able to earn the Purdue University “Cornerstone Certificate,” which is a humanities-based program that complements Polytechnic’s technical course content.
“A Polytechnic degree plus the Cornerstone Certificate provides a combination of courses in so-called ‘hard and soft skills’ that are highly valued by employers,” Schaffer said.
This change comes at a time as IUS struggles with declining enrollment numbers. IUS’ fall semester headcount is down 5 percent as are credit hours, according to Chancellor Ray Wallace. During his State of the Campus address in August, Wallace said “the enrollment cliff is coming.”
Nationally, college enrollment has declined for the past eight years, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. The national postsecondary enrollment drop from spring 2018 to spring 2019 of 1.7 percent adds up to approximately 300,000 fewer students on campus, the report stated.
New Albany’s Polytechnic is seeing much of the same. Last year, there were 257 students compared to this fall’s 229.
Schaffer said this change to offering all Purdue courses is expected to help enrollment.
“We always advertise we are Purdue. We are a direct extension of Lafayette, not a regional campus,” Schaffer said. “When people come in and they have to take some classes at IU Southeast, it’s hard to explain [this is still Purdue].”
Schaffer said students on both Purdue and IU campuses will be allowed to take courses on the opposite campus, but those will no longer be required.
"We like having Purdue students on our IU campus and the current arrangement works well for the students," read a statement from IUS. "However, if Purdue leadership wishes to go into a different direction, we wish them well in this endeavor. We will continue to welcome all students to the IU Southeast campus, including those Purdue students who wish to continue their studies here or those who might transfer."
The New Albany campus, which has been open for 10 years, has been twice renovated to mirror Purdue’s main campus learning environments, Schaffer said.
“Our mission is to provide the same Purdue educational experience in New Albany that Purdue students receive on the main campus in West Lafayette. This includes degree requirements, classroom and lab facilities, and faculty credentials,” Schaffer said. “The Charlestown Road facility provides all of those to the Southeast Indiana community.”
