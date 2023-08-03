The City of New Albany announced that the yellow plume of smoke above the industrial park at Blue Grass Chemicals has dissipated and emergency personnel have given the all-clear.
"The City of New Albany will be contacting the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to determine the root cause of the frequently occurring yellow plume," said Mayor Jeff Gahan.
*** ORIGINAL STORY ***
NEW ALBANY — Emergency crews responded at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday to a New Albany industrial park off Mount Tabor Road after a plume of yellow smoke was spotted in the area.
The City of New Albany is asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation is underway. The City stated on its Facebook page that the plume appears to be similar to the nitrogen oxide release at Blue Grass Chemical Specialties that occurred in March.
