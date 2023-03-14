New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan issued a statement at 12:30 p.m. regarding the yellow plume of smoke billowing from the industrial park this morning. The smoke originated from Blue Grass Chemical Specialties, which is located along Industrial Boulevard.
"I spoke with Blue Grass Chemical Specialties's chemical engineer, and he informed me that the smoke was a form of Nitrogen Oxide that is not harmful at these quantities," Gahan said in a statement posted to the city's Facebook page.
"There was no explosion or fire at the plant, and the reaction has stopped. Emergency Management crews, after utilizing gas monitors on site, have now given the all clear for the area. The yellow smoke has dissipated from the area and affected roadways are open."
Blue Grass will be conducting an analysis to determine how the reaction occurred, according to the City of New Albany.
"We will continue working with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Emergency Management Agencies, and others to ensure the safety of the residents and businesses of New Albany," Gahan said.
*** ORIGINAL STORY ***
NEW ALBANY - Authorities are investigating after a large yellow plume of smoke appeared in New Albany this morning at the New Albany Industrial Park.
The City of New Albany said in a statement that the New Albany Fire Department, New Albany Police Department and EMS services are on the scene now.
"An investigation is underway to determine what the substance is," the city said in a statement posted to its Facebook page. "Please avoid this area while public safety teams investigate."
According to a text alert from Indiana University Southeast the New Albany Fire Department said people who are on campus should shelter in place.
This story will be updated.
