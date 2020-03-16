LOUISVILLE — Effective at the close of business March 16, all YMCA of Greater Louisville branches will close through March 29. All group activities such as youth sports, swim lessons, youth programs, and senior programs will remain suspended during this time, according to a YMCA press release.
The YMCA will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions based on information from local and national public health officials. Updates will be available at ymcalouisville.org.
