LOUISVILLE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said during a press update at Louisville Slugger Field on Monday morning that he had a friend at the Old National Bank building who, "didn't make it today."
LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters the shooter is dead, but they are trying to determine if the person died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound or when police fired once they entered the building.
Two police officers were shot during the incident and Humphrey said one is in critical condition and underwent surgery at University of Louisville Hospital.
Police said they think the shooter has a connection to the bank and they're working to determine what the connection is.
"We are currently working to identify all the victims and provide services to the families of victims," he said. "This will be a long scene. Will take pretty much into the night, so I'm asking for the public to avoid the area."
As of 1 p.m. Monday, at least four people were dead and eight wounded in the shooting.
*** UPDATED STORY ***
A spokesperson for LMPD said shots were fired at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning and that officers responded within about three minutes.
The suspected shooter is dead, though it was unclear if the person was shot by officers or by a self-inflicted gunshot.
Four people are dead and eight people are being treated at the University of Louisville Hospital, including two officers who were shot during the response.
The LMPD spokesperson said the gunman is believed to have a connection with the bank and appears to be a previous employee.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear just addressed the media and an update is expected this afternoon. Officials said the investigation will continue likely through the night.
*** UPDATED ***
The Louisville Metro Police Department has confirmed that five people are dead and six injured following this morning's shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.
WAVE3 News reports that an LMPD spokesperson confirmed the shooter has been "neutralized."
*** ORIGINAL STORY ***
The Louisville Metro Police Department responded to an active shooter at about 9 a.m. Monday morning in the 300 block of East Main Street.
According to LMPD’s social media posts, there are multiple casualties. LMPD has set up a media staging area and will announce more information as it becomes available.
