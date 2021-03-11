UPDATE: The boil water order for parts of Sellersburg has been lifted, according to a notice issued midmorning Friday by the Town of Sellersburg.
Earlier story
SELLERSBURG — The Sellersburg Water Company has issued a boil water advisory for the Creston Neighborhood, Lakeside Estates, Silver Glade Estates, Forrest Estates, and for addresses between the 400 block and 2000 block of South Indiana Avenue/Indiana 31.
The boil water advisory went into effect at 2:10 a.m. Thursday, March 11, according to a news release issued by the Town of Sellersburg.
