JEFFERSONVILLE — A $1 million bond has been set in the case of a man charged with attempted murder after police say he shot a woman, carjacked two drivers, and evaded police in Utica for nearly six hours Monday.
Christopher S. Applegate, 33, was charged Thursday with a level 1 felony for attempted murder, along with lower-level felony charges of armed robbery, aggravated battery and criminal confinement, robbery and auto theft, and two class A misdemeanors for criminal mischief.
If convicted, Applegate could also face a five-year enhancement for use of a firearm during a crime and a two- to six-year enhancement for being a habitual offender.
He appeared via videoconference in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1, where a not guilty plea was entered and the high bond was granted by Judge Vicki Carmichael. The request by Chief Deputy Prosector Tim Gray was based on his belief that Applegate could be a flight risk due to him facing more than 100 years in prison if convicted on all the charges. Gray also added that since the allegations Monday involved four victims, Applegate is also a danger to the community if bond is lowered.
Court records show police were dispatched at 8:40 a.m. Monday to a 911 call from a person who reported just having witnessed a possible kidnapping on Upper River Road in Utica. While officers were en route to the scene, they got another call that the female victim in that incident had been taken to a residence in Jeffersonville and had possibly suffered a gunshot wound.
The woman told police she had been held captive by Applegate for about a week before being able to escape while he was asleep, and that she had had to use a gun to protect herself, although reports don't show that she was in possession of one at the time of the incident. She was transported to University of Louisville Hospital for wounds on her ankles.
Police then spoke with a driver who said she had been traveling on Upper River Road and stopped when she saw the victim running down a gravel driveway toward the road, limping and crying for help. The woman first tried to get into the truck cab, which was full, then jumped into the bed of the truck. Applegate followed soon after, getting into the truck bed and trying to talk to the woman, who told him to go away.
He eventually got out of the truck and the victim told the driver "Go, go go...he's going to shoot us, he's going to kill us!" according to court records. As she drove away, the driver said she saw Applegate shoot at a car that had been stopped behind them.
Police set up a perimeter around the area and searched for the suspect, as Clark County SWAT team members did a residential check on his home in the 5000 block of Upper River Road. Court records show they didn't find Applegate at that house, but did find a truck reported stolen out of Kentucky with his phone inside.
Investigators say they later learned that just after the driver had left the area with the victim in the back of the truck, Applegate had shot a handgun through the windshield of a car whose driver had stopped on the road, which resulted in the attempted murder charge. Applegate told the driver to get out of the car and drove off, crashing shortly thereafter, police said. When another motorist stopped to help Applegate at the crash site, he is said to have carjacked that person as well, also crashing soon on the same roadway before fleeing on foot.
At 2:44 p.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting a possible sighting of Applegate in the Quarry Bluff area near Utica. The reports indicated someone matching his description, who also had bruises and was limping, had been seen around Bluff Ridge Road. Responding officers found Applegate in a tall brushy area beyond a fence between the neighborhood and the quarry below.
He was arrested without incident and taken to a local hospital to be checked for injuries. Police say he had a swollen lip and had first said he had been shot in the leg before telling police the initial victim had run over him with a car.
At the time of his arrest, he also had an outstanding warrant out of Floyd County for a level 3 aggravated battery after police say he shot someone in New Albany in mid-June.
In the attempted murder case in Clark County, Applegate has pretrial conferences set for Aug. 19 and Nov. 18 with a jury trial scheduled for Dec. 15 at 9 a.m.
Agencies which responded to the incidents Monday include the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Charlestown, Jeffersonville, Clarksville and Utica Police Departments, Indiana State Police, Conservation Officers and the Clark County SWAT team.
