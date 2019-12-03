SELLERSBURG — Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan confirmed Tuesday evening to newsgathering partner WAVE 3 News that the juvenile hit by a vehicle earlier in the day died at Norton Children's Hospital.
Clark County dispatch confirmed that the incident happened around 4 p.m. in the 600 block of South Indiana Avenue in Sellersburg (U.S. 31.)
The boy was reportedly playing with others near the Circle K when he was hit by the car, and did not have a heartbeat when emergency responders first arrived. Whelan told WAVE the child’s heartbeat had returned before being taken to the hospital.
Tri-Township Fire & Rescue Chief Amir Mousavi confirmed the boy was initially rushed to Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville. He was then taken to Norton Children’s Hospital where LMPD units in downtown Louisville assisted with transporting the victim.
Police said the driver stayed at the scene, and as of now, the man is not being charged.
Several bystanders performed CPR on the child, according to WAVE, before authorities arrived. The name and age of the victim have not been released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.