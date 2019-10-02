NEW ALBANY — Floyd County will soon have a new auditor.
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold a caucus to fill Scott Clark's term on Monday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. at the Calumet Club in New Albany. Precinct committee chairs will interview the candidates and then vote on a replacement.
Clark, citing health reasons, resigned Sept. 12. His last day in office is Oct. 11.
Floyd County Republican Party Chairman Shawn Carruthers said at the time of his resignation that Clark "just felt like he was unable to fulfill his duties due to his health, so it would be better to just step aside. I commend him for that."
Clark was elected to a second term in 2018, and the person elected Oct. 14 will have three full years remaining in that term.
Carruthers said he has been pleased with the interest, and so far three candidates have filed the necessary paper work to be considered. All three have experience, he said.
"We got some talented folks," he said. "All of them should be able to get that office moving in the right direction."
Those interested can still get on the caucus ballot 72 hours before the meeting and vote. Candidates should contact Carruthers at scarruthers@floydcountygop.org, for additional information. Required forms must be completed, notarized and submitted prior to Thursday, Oct. 11, 2019 at midnight.
"Floyd County residents will be pleased with the candidates we have," he said.
Floyd County Council Vice President Brad Striegel said this has been a "crucial time" for the county as the council and auditor are preparing the 2020 budget. The council and commissioners recently appointed Jacqueline Wenning as acting auditor in Clark's absence. She will likely seek the full-time position as will Amanda Pahmeier who previously worked in the auditor's office and who unsuccessfully ran against Clark in the 2018 Republican primary. She confirmed that she plans to seek the auditor's position.
Striegel also said the council has been in contact weekly with the State Board of Accounts to make sure all deadlines and other work is being completed on time.
"It's definitely moving in the right direction," he said. "Without a doubt it's a crucial time for us because we are preparing budgets and we have to get it done. We are doing what it takes and putting a plan of action together."
Striegel said a budget adoption meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 and the budget has to be submitted to the state by Nov. 1.
Clark had come under criticism prior to his resignation after a State Board of Accounts audit showed he amassed $21,406.71 in fines for failing to properly file an employer's quarterly federal tax return and the late remittance of payroll withholding taxes, and for not showing up to work during business hours. The Floyd County Council unanimously voted no confidence in Clark the week before his resignation.
