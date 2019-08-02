JEFFERSONVILLE — Power is is expected to be restored within about two hours for the 581 customers in downtown Jeffersonville around Spring Street and Court Avenue who lost it this afternoon.
According to the Duke Energy outage map, the first report of the incident came in at 1:24 p.m., due to a vehicle damaging the equipment. Jeffersonville police were unable to be immediately reached to confirm details of the incident.
Duke estimates electrical service will be restored to all the customers by 4:30 p.m. Included in those affected were the U.S. post office at 303 E. Court Ave. and the Jeffersonville Township Public Library at 211 E. Court Ave. The outage at the library caused a person to become temporarily stuck in the elevator.
The Jeffersonville Fire Department responded to the elevator rescue, and library staff confirmed that by 2 p.m. or before, the person or people had been freed from the elevator and that power was restored there, but not internet.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office reported losing power at the jail and courthouse for several seconds before the backup generator kicked on, a security measure in place for such incidents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.