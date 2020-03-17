SOUTHERN INDIANA — Both Clark and Floyd counties have announced that all county offices will be closed for in-person business until further notice, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
CLARK COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES
According to a news release, the Clark County Assessor, Auditor, Treasurer, Recorder, Clerk, Planning and Zoning, Surveyor, Veterans Services, Weights & Measures, Commissioners and the Clark County 4-H/Purdue Extension suspended face-to-face business at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, until further notice.
All scheduled meetings of the Clark County Government Board, Commissioners and Council are also canceled, to be rescheduled at a later date.
"As always, the health, safety and welfare of the employees and citizens of Clark County are the number one priority of the Clark County Commissioners," according to the release. "Please practice simple and safe hand-washing procedures and let's all do our part in slowing the progression of COVID-19."
Although residents will not be able to visit, the offices will still be in operation every weekday, some in a limited capacity. Residents can leave documents, applications, checks and other paperwork related to their courthouse business in a dropbox at the Court Avenue entrance. They are asked to put the papers in an envelope with their information and the office it's going to, and any other instructions. No cash payments will be accepted through the drop box.
The Clark County Planning and Zoning Office will still be able to process permit requests, which can be done electronically or through regular mail, according to a news release from Clark County Planning & Zoning Executive Director Stasia Franklin. The supporting documentation can be scanned and attached in email. But they are not set up for online payments and cannot accept cash during this restricted time. Staff will be available by phone but are asked to use email to communicate whenever possible.
"We understand the inconvenience this causes our residents and customers, but your health and the health of our staff is of the utmost importance during this time," according to the release. "Please check our website frequently for any further changes. Thank you and remember, we are all in this together."
Anyone with questions for other offices can find the list at www.co.clark.in.us/.
FLOYD COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES
According to a news release, all Floyd County employees who are able to do so will begin working from home. To ensure continued service to Floyd County residents, some employees may, on a case-by-case basis, access their offices "while maintaining strict adherence to social distancing and other precautionary practices as directed by the public health officer," according to the release.
"County government is working closely with the Floyd County Health Officer, Tom Harris M.D., Building Authority and the City of New Albany to ensure that necessary functions continue as needed, especially relating to the Criminal Justice Center and the courts," according to the release.
Questions related to a specific department may address them directly; contact numbers for offices may be found at www.floydcounty.in.gov for county offices and New Albany city department at www.cityofnewalbany.com.
COURTS
The Clark County circuit courts remain on a limited operating basis, following an emergency order by the Indiana Supreme Court last week. Starting this Monday through April 10, all criminal proceedings are suspended except for "emergency motions and petitions for bond hearings, arraignments for inmates, initial hearings and any criminal proceeding necessary to protect a defendant's right to a speedy trial," according to the order. All civil matters are suspended except for protective orders and emergency Children in Need hearings.
The courts have already started doing teleconference hearings with some Clark County jail inmates, depending on their case, Clark County Circuit Court No. 1 Judge Andrew Adams said in a text Tuesday. For defendants who appear in person, only defendants, victims and any witness under subpoena to appear will be allowed in the hearing; no other friends or family members may attend.
Signs are posted with criteria for entrance to the building even for the individuals allowed to be there.
"Do not enter if you have visited China, Iran, South Korea, any European countries, or other high-risk countries identified by the CDC in the last 14 days; resided with or been in close contact with someone who has been in any of those countries in the last 14 days; traveled domestically within the United States where COVID-19 has sustained widespread community transmission; been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital, or health agency; been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19; or [have] a fever, cough or shortness of breath," one reads.
Floyd County courts were still fully operational as of Tuesday afternoon, but Julie Fessel Flanigan, magistrate for the Floyd Circuit and Superior courts, said in a news release that the courts have petitioned the Indiana Supreme Court for a similar emergency plan, and the judges and magistrate are reviewing each case individually until which time it is approved. Unless otherwise notified, all litigants should still appear for hearings at this time.
Starting Wednesday and until further notice, only named parties, defendants and their attorneys should attends hearings, no other family members or friends may accompany them. Members of the public with court business or who need services from the Floyd County Clerk's Office should only come if it is an essential matter which cannot wait several weeks.
"The judges of the Floyd Circuit and Superior Courts and the Floyd County Magistrate view the fair, prompt and effective administration of justice as a priority which, during this national, state and local health emergency, must be balanced with the need for safety of the public and the numerous people who appear and work in our courtrooms each day," Fessel Flanigan said in the release.
Floyd County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Chris Lane said the prosecutor's office will be fully operational; he just asks that anyone needing to visit there to to call ahead at 812-948-5422.
