JEFFERSONVILLE — While emphasizing it has been much harder on the patients and their families, Clark Memorial Health Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Neuner said the lack of visitors at the hospital has also made the pandemic that much worse for the staff.
They realize how much it means for those in poor health to see a familiar face, and it's been sad to see COVID-19 force patients to resort to phone calls or video messaging to speak with loved ones, she said.
That's why she hailed Wednesday's announcement that Clark Memorial Health will begin allowing visitors for non-COVID-19 patients as a wonderful development. She was also just as excited by the reason that the hospital is easing its restrictions.
For the first time in several weeks, there were less than 10 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at Clark Memorial on Wednesday. There were also fewer than 10 staff members who had tested positive for the virus.
There were times when around 40 patients were hospitalized at Clark Memorial for the virus.
“Our numbers are probably the best they've been since the beginning of COVID,” Neuner said.
Beginning Thursday, Clark Memorial is allowing non-COVID-19 patients to have visitors. Those patients will be allowed one visitor at a time, and one visitor can accompany a patient to the emergency room.
No visitors ages 16 or younger will be permitted. Special exceptions may be made for additional visitors for patients “in compassionate care situations.”
“We've never wanted to keep the patients away from family members, it was just something that we felt we needed to do for their safety,” Neuner said.
Though it's not a complete reopening of regular visitation, Neuner said it's a step in the direction and a beam of hope during a dark time.
The drop in the number of hospitalizations and positive cases among the staff are encouraging, she continued.
“I feel certain that the vaccine has helped our team,” Neuner said of the hospital staff.
She also stressed that the positive news doesn't mean the pandemic is over.
Each morning, the hospital administration reviews cases, trends and other pandemic information to make decisions in the best interest of public health and the safety of the staff, Neuner said. If there's a need to revaluate the visitation policy, she said it can be done swiftly.
“If we should see an uptick or see us going in the wrong direction, we'll take the appropriate action,” Neuner said.
Visitation hours have also been adjusted to accommodate for the changes. The new hours are 5 a.m. To 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. To 7 p.m., on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. To 4 p.m.
All visitors will be screened upon entering the hospital. For more information, visit www.clarkmemorial.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.